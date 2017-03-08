Return flight: Veteran pilot revisits local site of forced landing

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Ohio’s Jim Romick has dropped in on Tremont twice in his life, once very literally.

“It was definitely not the mission we were anticipating,” Romick, now in his 80s, said with an earnest chuckle, standing in the shade of the recently-finished Tammy Wynette Legacy Park building and thinking back to a time when the country music legend was still in high school.

Last week, the U.S. Air Force veteran visited Tremont for the first time since April 1956, when engine failure forced him to land a helicopter he was co-piloting in a muddy corn field near the small town. During that visit, he was part of a convoy of Piasecki H-21 helicopters en route from Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna, Tennessee, to State College to pick some 400 ROTC students as part of the Air Force’s incentive flights program.

One of the aircraft’s cylinders blew, necessitating Romick and his fellow co-pilot, Lt. W.E. Smallwood of Picayune, along with Airman 1st Class Donald Baker of Port Chamber, New York, to execute a forced landing in a muddy corn field near Tremont, known locally as the “Joe Friday Place” according to an Itawamba County Times article published at the time.

The field, Romick said, was the best option of the few available. As is often the case when things go haywire – and especially when they go haywire dozens of feet above the ground – the small crew had to make-do with what was available to them.

“We didn’t have a big area to work with,” he said, adding that a helicopter the size of an H-21 requires a space around the size of a football field to safely land.

After the engine failed, Smallwood used autorotation, a state of flight which uses the upward flow of air rather than the engine to spin the main rotor and keep the craft airborne, as he struggled to restart the engine.

Thinking back to that day, Romick said there wasn’t time to panic.

“You’re too busy to be concerned with anything other than doing the best you can do,” he said.

According to the original article covering the event, Smallwood was able to restart the motor long enough to safely land the craft.

In order to repair the helicopter, a new engine was brought from Columbus Air Force Base to Tremont via another H-21. It was placed in the field near the downed craft and had to be pushed more than 75 feet across the muddy field to be installed in the helicopter.

It took several days to get the new engine to Tremont, time during which area residents frequently dropped by to see and photograph the downed craft, but only a few hours to install it and have the helicopter in the air again.

Romick said the people of Tremont were very kind to the waylaid strangers during their short, unexpected visit.

“Everyone was very nice,” he said. “Friendly people.”

More than six decades later, during a return trip from Florida, Romick decided to make a pit stop in Tremont to visit the site of the almost-crash.

Time had erased his memory of the field’s exact location. Fortunately, the residents of Tremont, many of whom remembered the unusual incident vividly, were eager to help. They helped him locate the field, east of Tremont.

As for Romick, he said it was good to be back in Tremont. This time, intentionally.

