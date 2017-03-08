“Snakebit” Indians try to overcome early-season struggles

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

AMORY – In athletics, and baseball in particular, there are several

moving parts that lead to either a smooth or rough sail for the team.

In a word, IAHS head coach Steve Kerr described early season struggles as “snakebit.”

“We can get hits early in innings,” said Kerr, “but we’re struggling to drive them in. We’re in position to get out of defensive innings with little or no damage, but an error or miscue winds up costing us.”

While it’s early, in a baseball season that longtime IAHS coach Brian Long described as a “marathon, rather than a sprint,” an 0-5 record is something that the team and staff are not pleased with.

The Indians dropped a pair of contests at the Tupelo Classic on opening weekend and looked to rebound with three games in the annual Amory Tournament this past week, but it was to no avail.

“It’s been rough,” said Kerr, “but we have to remain mentally strong, because it’s a long season.”

IAHS dropped 7-0, 5-1, and 6-0 decisions to Houston, Saltillo, and Smithville last week, as clutch hitting remained absent and defensive miscues continued to hinder.

2/28 – Houston 7, Itawamba AHS 0

The Indians faced a 3-0 deficit in the third inning, but things got out of control after a single, a hit batter, a wild pitch, and a pair of IAHS errors, as the Hilltoppers tacked on four more runs to pull away for a 7-0 victory.

Austin King picked up the only Indian hit, and JT Hillhouse was hit with the loss on the mound after giving up three runs on three hits in two innings.

3/2 – Saltillo 5, Itawamba AHS 1

The Indian offense remained stagnant in Thursday night’s matchup with Saltillo, as they could only muster two hits against the Tigers after producing only one against Houston two nights earlier.

Lane Domino tripled on a deep drive to center field in the fifth inning and then scored on a groundout by Noah Collum, for the only IAHS run of the night.

Domino’s run cut Saltillo’s lead to 2-1, but a three-run homer by the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth secured a 5-1 win.

Dawson West took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits over four innings of work, while striking out six batters and walking just one in the process.

3/3 – Smithville 6, Itawamba AHS 0

In the Amory tournament finale, IAHS still couldn’t find much in the way of offense, as they only churned out four hits – with leadoff hitter Caleb Whittle accounting for half of them.

On a positive note, only five of IAHS’s 18 total outs came from strikeouts. Players were making contact, but the ball simply wasn’t finding vacant real estate to land.

The Seminoles popped off a pair of three-run innings, and eased to a 6-0 win.

Russell Bunch got the loss, giving up four runs on four hits during four innings of work, and struck out eight Smithville hitters.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24