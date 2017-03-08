Standifer’s huge day boosts Lady Indians past Tremont

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

FULTON – IAHS senior Keia Standifer was the only offense that the

Lady Indians needed to dispatch county-rival Tremont last Saturday at Fulton City Park.

Standifer might as well have been swinging Thor’s hammer, as she accounted for 10 Lady Indian runs by herself, including driving a three-run home run to center field during the third inning.

Five Lady Indians tallied at least two hits in the 17-4, four-inning victory over the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Eagles started strong when they plated three runs in the first inning, all on a three-run shot, to left field, by Katie Frederick that drove in Anna Robinson and Victoria Ladewig.

The offense would quickly and violently shift to the other dugout after the top of the first inning, as IAHS would put up crooked-numbers in each of the four innings that were played.

The Lady Indians matched Tremont’s three runs in the first inning, when Brittany Sullivan singled and was driven in on a triple to left by Lilli Moore.

Rilee Sheffield, who entered as a courtesy runner for catcher Brianna Moore, scored when Standifer reached on an error, then Standifer scored on a wild pitch during Tierra Hood’s at-bat.

The offense kept on coming for IAHS, as Lilli Moore followed Sullivan’s one-out double with a double of her own to plate a run and give the Lady Indians a lead that they would build quickly.

Bri Moore and Standifer followed with walks to load the bases, then Lilli Moore scored on a wild pitch.

Mackenzie Weston then delivered a single up the middle that scored Sheffield and Standifer.

Standifer drove her three-run homer, that scored Lilli Moore and Sheffield, in the third inning, which pushed IAHS’s lead to 10-3.

Hood then singled on a shallow fly ball to left-center, to score K King and Weston, before she scored on a ground ball by Chloe McClain to stretch the lead to 13-3.

Tremont scored their other run in the top of the fourth when Frederick crossed the plate after Laney Garrett’s sacrifice fly to left field.

Sullivan tripled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, then scored on a hard single up the middle by Bri Moore.

Standifer came up and delivered her second big blow of the day when she drilled a hard shot toward the right-center field gap that scored Lilli Moore, who had previously walked, and Sheffield.

Cassidy Wood then drove a missle into left field that allowed Standifer to score, and also allowed the Lady Indians to claim the 17-4 victory.

Standifer led the offensive charge for IAHS, going two-for-three at the plate with a double and a home run. She drove in six runs, scored four more, and also drew a walk.

Brittany Sullivan was three-for-four at the dish for the Lady Indians, with a double and a triple, and also scored three runs.

Frederick provided most of the fireworks for the Tremont bats, finishing two-for-three with a home run. She drove in three of the Lady Eagles’ runs and scored twice.

