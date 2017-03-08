Supervisor Horn steps down as board president
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
In a surprise move at the opening of Monday’s regular bi-monthly meeting of the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors, 1st District
Supervisor Charles Horn stepped down from his longtime position as board president.
Horn has served as board president since 2012, taking over the position from former 4th District Supervisor Danny Holley, who held it for several terms.
The board has named 2nd District Supervisor Cecil “Ike” Johnson as Horn’s successor. Johnson has served on the board since 2008.
Although Horn’s decision to resign as president will likely come as a surprise to many of his constituents, it didn’t come completely out of the blue. During a meeting in mid-February, Horn expressed frustration with elements and pressures of the bureaucratic process.
During that meeting, he made an off-the-cuff remark that he wasn’t planning to seek office for another term.
This week, Horn commented that he’s feeling his years of service.
“I call it burn out,” he told the board.
After proceeding with a few other items of business, the board stopped for a moment to thank Horn for his years of service.
“I don’t think it has to be said, but I’m going to say it anyway: We appreciate all you’ve done over the years,” county administrator Gary Franks said.
The rest of the board agreed, offering their appreciation to the former president.
For his part, Horn returned the gratitude.
“Thank you,” he said.
The board can legally elect a new president each year, although Itawamba County supervisors have traditionally stuck with keeping the same board president until he leaves office or, as in Horn’s case, steps down.
Whoever is president generally guides the flow of board’s regular meetings, calling the meeting to order, signing off on the board’s various decisions, and keeping things moving ahead. If a single person needs to speak on behalf of the entire board, the president acts as its voice.
Supervisors suggested they may begin rotating the position annually to avoid overworking a single supervisor.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
