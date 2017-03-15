Farm-to-school program begins to grow

By ADAM ARMOUR

and GAYNELL JACKSON

Staff writers

School leaders are moving forward with a project that could fill local bellies with local foods, although several big “ifs” loom over the entire enterprise.

For the most part, Michael Nanney and Kenny Coker, superintendent of education and food service director for the Itawamba County School District, respectively, seem to be on-board with the idea of having local growers provide some of the foods served in Itawamba schools’ cafeterias. There are, however, serious questions about how much food area farmers can provide, and how it will be inspected before hitting lunch trays.

Last week, Nanney and Coker attended the kickoff meeting for the upcoming farmer’s market, where they spoke with some eight local farmers about the possibility of adopting what’s commonly known as a “farm-to-school” program in Itawamba County.

Those conversations went well, the school officials said, and seem to be moving the project forward.

“We are working out the specifics with them to purchase the produce — tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, et cetera — from them during the growing season,” Nanney said.

They’ve asked farmers to provide the school district with an estimate of what they could reliably provide.

“The main thing I need to know right now is what I will need to supply the schools so I will go back through my records for the past three years and see what I will need,” Coker said.

Although seemingly productive, that meeting followed a day after a school board meeting in which local farmers had been called to attend in a show of support for the program, but none did excluding James Keller, who originally pitched the idea, and a Pontotoc grower who offered to supply local schools with cucumbers.

Since November, Keller has argued that locally grown foods tend to be safer, since the conditions in which the food is grown is known.

According to the nonprofit advocacy group The National Farm to School Network, three Mississippi school districts currently serve homegrown foods: Oxford, Mound Bayou and Coahoma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture does have grants available to help schools fund farm to school programs, if they seek them out.

If the program is instituted, Coker hopes to highlight local foods on school menus and possibly have farmers speak with students about how the foods they eat travel from ground to plate.

The program will likely be implemented piecemeal to ensure it works as planned.

“I hope to pilot the program at a couple of schools the first year and see how it goes,” Coker said.

If that goes well, he said they could expand the program countywide the next year.

