IAHS fends off furious Mantachie comeback bid for 9-8 victory

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

FULTON – With both Itawamba AHS and Mantachie baseball teams reeling

from early season struggles, each were hungry for a victory last Saturday at Fulton City Park.

The Mustangs had picked up their first victory of the season, an 8-7 victory in eight innings, last Thursday night in a division matchup with Baldwyn.

The Indians were still in search of their first win, dropping a division contest with Amory on Friday and an earlier game against New Albany on Saturday, for an 0-7 overall start.

IAHS was eager to pick up that first mark in the win column, and pounced on Mantachie early.

The Indians tallied six hits against the Mustangs, but four were extra-base hits that either scored or led to runs.

Lane Domino and Tyler Patterson each doubled and scored, as did Jordan Chatham.

Domino also scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Russell Bunch and Chatham scored again on a base hit by JT Hillhouse, who also drew a walk and scored twice to help the Indians build a 9-1 lead through four innings.

Just when it seemed as if it was time to turn out the lights on the Mustangs, they caught a breath of fresh air and mounted a furious rally.

Mantachie scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut the Indian lead to 9-5.

The Mustangs outhit the Indians 7-6, but only two of those went for extra bases, so a few runs were manufactured or came with the aid of IAHS miscues.

The bottom of the Mustang lineup came through, in a big way, especially later in the contest.

Six of the Mustangs’ seven total hits were generated by the bottom half of the lineup, and all eight of their runs were scored by the bottom half.

Adam Dill, Jacob Frazier, Hunter Potts and Jake Wiygul accounted for all but one hit -the other was a Ricky Houston double- and those same players, plus Daniel Mangels accounted for all the runs.

Trailing 9-5 heading into the seventh inning, the Mustangs seriously threatened what the Indians had earlier thought would be a relatively easy win.

IAHS starter Braxton Carroll had given up five runs, although only one had been earned, and was moved from the mound to first base in favor of sophomore J.T. Hillhouse.

Mantachie hit Hillhouse for a couple of solid base hits, and drew three walks to push three runs across the board and cut the IAHS lead to just one, 9-8.

Steve Kerr turned to senior sidearm specialist Thomas Cox to try and close the deal.

A passed ball allowed Mustang runners to advance to second and third base, which represented the tying and go-ahead runs, with two out.

Cox dug down and delivered a 2-2 fastball on the outside black of the plate to record the strikeout and clinch the heart-pounding 9-8 victory for the Indians.

Cox went two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout and induced a ground ball

to pick up the save without giving up a run or a hit.

Mantachie starter Logan Johnson went three innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking four.

Frazier led the way for Mantachie, offensively, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of singles, two RBIs and a couple of runs scored, while also drawing a walk. Dill was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Domino was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the way for the Indian offense.

Bunch didn’t record a hit in the game, but drove in a pair of IAHS runs with quality at-bats that produced a sacrifice fly and a groundout.

Each team will participate in the Saltillo tournament at the end of spring break, before diving back into division play the following week.

Mantachie will resume division play by facing Walnut, while IAHS will take on bitter rival Pontotoc.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24