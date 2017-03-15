Mangels’ five RBI help lift Mustangs over Baldwyn

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

BALDWYN – The Mantachie Mustangs have experienced some early-season struggles but managed to pull out an important division victory, on the road in extra innings, against the Baldwyn Bearcats last Thursday night.

The Mustangs started on the right foot, as Logan Johnson reached base on an error with two outs, and Daniel Mangels then followed with a two-run shot to left field that gave Mantachie a 2-0 first-inning lead.

Senior pitcher Ricky Houston cruised through a relatively simple bottom of the first inning, but ran into a bit of trouble in the second.

Baldwyn cut Mantachie’s lead in half with a sacrifice fly, then knotted the game up at 2-2 when a two-out single through the six-hole plated another run.

Mantachie couldn’t respond, offensively, then the Bearcats took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third on another sacrifice fly and two-out single.

Mantachie roared back in front with a five-run top of the fourth inning, in which Mangels came up clutch again, with a bases-loaded double to drive in three runs.

Logan Johnson drove a single into left field that scored Hunter Potts, just before Mangels delivered the big, two-out blow that scored Jake Wiygul, Houston, and Johnson.

With a 7-4 lead, Mantachie had to fend off Baldwyn in the bottom of the fourth.

The Bearcats scratched a couple of runs across the plate, both with two outs, to cut the Mustang lead to 7-6.

After a two-inning stalemate, Baldwyn tied the game, at 7-7, with a two-out single to center before the Mustangs could end the inning.

Neither team could break the tie through the end of the seven-inning contest, but Mantachie managed to get the job done in the top of the eighth.

Houston delivered a one-out single to right field, and later scored when Johnson reached on an error.

Nursing a one-run extra-innning lead, Mantachie gave up a baserunner on an error to start off the bottom of the eighth, who managed to reach third base during a groundout and a strikeout.

With two outs and the tying run at third base, the Mustangs walked away with the big division win when the Bearcat runner was thrown out trying to score on a passed ball.

Mantachie picked up their first win of the season, in an ever-important division 1-2A matchup.

Mangels led the charge, offensively for Mantachie, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, and drove in five of the Mustangs’ eight runs.

Johnson and Houston also tallied two hits apiece, while also scoring two runs and driving one in apiece.

Mangels relieved Houston on the mound and picked up the win, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out six and walking two during five innings of work.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24