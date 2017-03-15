Shoplifting arrests lead to drug charges
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Two recent incidents of shoplifting ended with felony drug charges.
The first occurred March 3. The county’s 911 dispatch received a call about two males allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter in Fulton. Police responded, stopping a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ as it was leaving the parking lot.
According to Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson, upon inspection of the vehicle, the officer allegedly discovered a felony amount of crystal methamphetamine.
Clinterius Edison, 29, and Zach Harter, 28, both of Tupelo, were arrested and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Harter also received a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
Both have received bonds of $5,000, set by Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb.
Three days later, on March 6, Itawamba County dispatch received another report of shoplifting, again at the Fulton Walmart.
Police responded and arrested Teresa Borden of Dennis for shoplifting.
Upon searching her, officers allegedly discovered a felony amount of crystal methamphetamine on her person. She was charged with felony possession and misdemeanor shoplifting.
Borden’s bond was also set at $5,000, again by Judge Holcomb.
Officers with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit assisted with both arrests.
According to Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson, there’s been a recent uptick in the number of narcotics arrests in Fulton, although he adds the city’s rate of drug crimes falls in line with those of surrounding areas.
“About each grand jury, just here in the city, our narcotics officer is presenting between 12-15 cases,” Johnson said. “Of those, more than half will be crystal meth.”
Johnson said meth is readily available, leading to the surge.
“It’s just something that’s exploded,” he said.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
