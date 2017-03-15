Tremont water to shut off Thursday
By Adam Armour | 2:55 pm | March 15, 2017 | Itawamba County, News
Work to repair a water leak means Tremont residents will be without water starting Thursday morning.
Tremont Town Clerk Windy Abbot said workers will begin turning off valves at 7:30 a.m. to locate and repair a water leak on the town’s main line right below the water tank.
“It’s going to affect the whole water system,” Abbott said. “We hope to have the water back on by Thursday night, but they won’t know how bad the leak is until they start digging.”
Once the leak is repaired, residents will have to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it. The water will be fine for bathing or washing clothes.
Officials hope the health department will be able to lift the boil water notice by Monday.
About Adam Armour
