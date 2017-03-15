Wood tosses shutout, Moore drives in five to lead IAHS past Lady Royals
By SCOTTY NICHOLS
Sports Editor
FULTON – The Itawamba AHS Lady Indians picked up a convincing home win over the New Site Lady Royals last week, with a brilliant pitching performance by Cassidy Wood and a solid offensive day, led by senior shortstop Lilli Moore.
Wood went the distance in a five-inning thrashing of the Lady Royals, scattering just four hits and allowing no runs while recording two strikeouts and a pair of walks.
While New Site was starved for run production, the Lady Indians had no problems, whatsoever, as they churned out 12 runs on 12 hits.
IAHS plated 8 of their 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to earn the mercy-rule victory.
The Lady Indians plated a pair of runs in the first inning on RBI hits by Lilli Moore and Brianna Moore, before upping their lead to 4-0 in the second inning on an RBI single to center by Brittany Sullivan and an RBI double to left by Lilli Moore.
As Wood continued to deal on the mound, IAHS couldn’t score in the third inning but finished the job in the fourth.
Moore drove in her third run of the game to start the fourth, and later scored on a single by Brianna Moore.
Wood then helped herself out with a sharp single to right, that scored Riley Sheffield and Keia Standifer, to put the Lady Indians up 8-0. with no outs.
Lexi Green grounded out for the second out of the inning, but the play pushed Katelynn King across the plate to extend the lead to 9-0.
Sullivan drove in Tierra Hood when she reached on an error by the left, then Lilli Moore delivered her final blow to put an exclamation point on the day.
With a 1-2 count and two outs, Moore blasted a shot to right field, for a double, that scored Sullivan and Kaylee Owens to put the Lady Indians up 12-0.
Wood gave up a leadoff single in the fifth, but settled down to get a flyout, a groundout, and a strikeout to end the game.
Lilli Moore led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBI, while also scoring two runs.
Bri Moore was 2-for-2 with two RBI, and also drew a pair of walks.
Hood was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored, while Sullivan was 2-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored.
scotty.nichols@journalinc.com
Twitter: @ScotNic24
