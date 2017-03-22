Don’t forget: Homestead exemption deadline is March 31

Moved into a new house? Purchased a piece of property? Gotten married? Better stop by the tax assessor’s by the end of next week.

The Itawamba County tax assessor’s office will stop accepting applications for homestead exemption after Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. Taxpayers who have, prior to Jan. 1, changed their marital status, suffered the death of a spouse or have purchased a new home or piece of property will have to apply for homestead exemption in order to receive its benefits.

Additionally, property owners who had reached their 65th birthday by Jan. 1, or who have become disabled, should reapply for homestead exemption because the benefits increase for people under these circumstances. Disabled veterans or their spouses also qualify for homestead exemption.

Taxpayers who have previously applied for homestead exemption and have not changed their filing status need not reapply, since the program automatically renews each year and the exemption will be automatically applied.

Property owners who have changed their tax filing status are strongly encouraged to file for homestead exemption, as it can provide a large amount of savings.

To apply for homestead exemption, taxpayers need to go to the Itawamba County tax assessor’s office in the courthouse in Fulton and take with them the Social Security numbers of both themselves and their spouses, tag numbers of any vehicles as proof of Mississippi residence and a copy of the deed to their property.

The process for signing up for homestead exemption is extremely quick if the applicants arrive well-prepared, requiring little more than a few minutes.

The homestead exemption program was started by the government in the 1940s to help encourage economic growth.

In a nutshell, homestead exemption lowers the amount of tax on a piece of property by taxing the property at a lesser value. Homestead exemption can save homeowners under the age of 65 up to $300 in taxes on their property. With the county’s current millage rate, taxpayers who are more than 65 years old or disabled can save up to $949.

Conversely, that’s a significant chunk of change lost for those who don’t apply.

Filing for Homestead can save a lot of money. Those who file for the exemption are placed in a 10 percent tax bracket rather than a 15 percent bracket. Depending on the value of the property, the exemption can be worth upwards of $800. Homeowners can be exempted from up to $75,000 worth of property taxes.

The only caveat to all of this is that Homestead is never automatically applied. Anytime a resident’s living situation changes, he or she has to reapply. According to Itawamba County Tax

Assessor Tami Beane, people often forget this step after moving or getting married and are shocked when suddenly hit with a full property tax bill.

For more information, call the Itawamba County Tax Assessor’s office at 862-7598.