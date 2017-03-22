Downtown eateries focus of upcoming chamber meeting

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

The Fulton Chamber of Commerce is planning an informal brainstorming session to discuss ideas and possibilities for new downtown restaurants.

According to chamber director Mary Sue Boggs, the goal is to attract a variety of people who could help, either directly or indirectly, bring more eateries to the city, particularly to the area in and around the courtsquare.

“We would like to see various people come together — people with restaurant ideas, investors, people with commercial property for sale or rent, restaurant owners who want to expand, city officials and other interested parties,” she told The Times via email.

The meeting, however, will be open to anyone with an interest in seeing more restaurant choices in Fulton.

Jeffrey Rupp, Director of Outreach for Mississippi State University’s College of Business, will be on hand to facilitate the conversation and possibly provide resources to help move the process forward.

The meeting is set for Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the chamber’s downtown Fulton office. It’s expected to last a couple of hours and will feature a walking tour of the downtown area to explore available buildings.

Boggs said the meeting will be conversational, similar to a brainstorming session in which attendees can spitball a variety of ideas for why downtown Fulton isn’t booming with eateries, and what can be done to change that.

“It seems like getting the ‘right’ people together to interact is a good place to start,” Boggs said. “I hope it will be more of a conversation about our community’s strengths and weaknesses in the area of attracting restaurant business to downtown.”

She said putting the right people together in a room could spark a powder keg of business growth.

“I want it to be a group effort,” she said. “The more the community feels a part of it, the more likely they will support it.”

Perhaps more than any other type of business, a restaurant can have a domino effect on an area.

“Hopefully, if we can get a restaurant, it will encourage more businesses to come downtown,” she said. “I would love for Fulton to be that unique place that people from all over love to visit, shop and eat.”

