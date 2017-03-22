Errors continuing to wreak havoc on Eagles

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

JUMPERTOWN – Errors have been detrimental to whatever success the Tremont Eagles baseball squad could have achieved early in the 2017 season.

After committing eight errors in a 10-0 loss at Belgreen, AL last Thursday, errors and wild pitches, literally, snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Jumpertown on Friday.

The Eagles built a 10-2 lead through three-and-a-half innings before surrendering a six-run inning to Jumpertown in the bottom of the fourth.

Tremont put up seven runs in the second inning when a Zack Ramey single scored Gage wilson and Hugh Roberts, after Cameron Pounders drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Jonah Yielding.

Mason Weaver and Yielding each delivered base hits that scored Pounders and Jasob Garrison, sandwiched around a Jay Harris walk that scored Ramey.

After surrendering the Jumpertown runs in the fourth inning, Tremont pushed its lead back out to five runs when Pounders delivered a two-out single to right that scored Yielding and Wilson, then Ramey singled through the six-hole to score Pounders.

With things looking up, the Eagles got a three-up, three-down defensive inning in the fifth, and tacked on a run in the top of the sixth when Wilson singled to right field to score Anthony Ramirez.

Leading 14-8 in the sixth inning, the Eagles then fell apart, defensively, at the same time that the Jumpertown bats came to life.

Four hits, five errors, three wild pitches, four walks, and one hit batter later, the Cardinals plated nine runs and took a 17-14 lead and left Tremont just three offensive outs to work with.

Pounders drew a one-out walk, then moved to second base on a passed ball and stole third base, before scoring on a single by Ramey to pull the Eagles to 17-15.

Jumpertown then got a strikeout and a groundout to end the Eagle threat and escape with a 17-15 victory.

Ramey went 3.1 innings, giving up eight runs -only two, of which, were earned- on six hits. He struck out six and walked three in the outing.

Harris threw the final 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and nine runs (five earned) while striking out four and walking four.

The Eagles will seek win number one on the season when they meet Vardaman in division play this week.

