Indians enjoying five-game win streak after slow start

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

SALTILLO – Things weren’t looking great for the Itawamba AHS

Indians after the first two weeks of the 2017 baseball season.

While the Indians were struggling to score runs on offense, the defense also hadn’t helped the cause much in the early-going.

Lately, however, coach Steve Kerr’s squad has figured out what it takes to pick up the wins.

“We finally got some clutch hits when we needed them,” said Kerr, after his team’s 1-0 victory over 2016 class 3A state champion Kossuth at the Saltillo tournament.

“Our pitching has been good enough for us to win, but we haven’t been able to get the big hits with baserunners in scoring position. We did a much better job of that this week, and the results kind of speak for themselves.”

The Indians had battled some solid teams in the first two weeks of the season, and also battled with themselves, as miscues had meddled with the mental state of the team after an 0-7 start.

“We’ve just had to stay positive,” said senior Russell Bunch. “Baseball is a tough sport, and it can be mentally exhausting. You have to remain positive to get things going in the right direction.”

The Indians’ perseverence has paid off, as they picked up four wins last week over Belmont, New Albany, Horn Lake and Kossuth, after battling to hold off Mantachie for their first win of the season prior to spring break.

IAHS has figured out how to manufacture runs, scoring more than five runs in four of their five wins, but also stiffened up on defense while getting some pretty good pitching performances.

Last week’s win streak was highlighted by the 1-0 victory over Kossuth, in which junior Dawson West pitched an absolute gem to cap off the solid overall week.

West tossed a complete-game shutout of the Aggies, and scattered just three hits during the contest. He struck out six batters and walked four.

West went deep into the count with several hitters, which led to a slightly elevated pitch count, but bore down to induce flyouts and groundouts to keep the Aggie bats quiet.

IAHS manufactured its only run of the night in the top of the fifth inning, when Lane Domino led off with a single, was sacrificed to second base on a bunt by Jake Smith, then scored on a bloop single by Thomas Cox.

“Lane reached with a bunt single, then Jake did an excellent job moving him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt,” Kerr said. “Thomas stepped up and got that big hit that seemed to elude us earlier. Hopefully, we got that monkey off our back.”

Nursing the 1-0 lead, West walked out to the mound in the seventh inning to try and close the Aggies out.

Kossuth threatened when their leadoff hitter reached on an error, then West walked the next hitter on four straight pitches.

It seemed as if things were going to get hairy when West immediately went 3-0 on the next hitter, who was showing a sacrifice bunt. West overcame the adversity and managed a strikeout on the next three pitches to give IAHS its first, precious out of the inning.

With one out, runners on first and second base, and the top of the Kossuth lineup approaching, the Aggies again opted to bunt. On the second pitch of the at-bat, however, things went south quickly for them.

A bunt attempt was popped up toward the third base-side, where West reacted nicely to run down the ball for out number two. As he turned, he saw an Aggie runner retreating to second base and tossed the ball to Domino, who was there covering the bag, for the final out and secure the huge win.

The Indians also knocked off Belmont, with an 8-6 win over the Cardinals, when Braxton Carroll hit a sacrifice fly to score Bunch and Austin King crossed the plate on a wild pitch late.

After the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, IAHS avenged an earlier loss to New Albany, beating the Bulldogs 7-3. Tyler Patterson was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and scored a run to lead the charge for the Indians.

Prior to Thursday’s thrilling win over Kossuth, IAHS disposed of Horn Lake relatively easily, 9-2.

Cox delivered the big blows for IAHS, driving in four runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate, with a double. He also scored a run in the win.

Carroll helped out his complete-game pitching performance with a pair of singles in three trips to the batter’s box on offense.

The Indians hope to remain hot, as they dive back into division play against Pontotoc this week.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24