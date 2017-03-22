Mantachie man charged with armed robbery
Editor’s note: An older version of this story was published on itawambatimes.com last week. You can read that version here.
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Mantachie police have charged a man originally arrested in connection with what they believed to be a stabbing with armed robbery.
Cory Stewart, 27, of Tishtonee Drive, was charged Monday in connection with what police say was a robbery at knife point at a home on Mount Pisgah Road in Mantachie.
Itawamba County Justice Court Judge John Bishop set Stewart’s bond at $5,000. As of Monday afternoon, he was still being held in Itawamba County Jail.
According to Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts, the alleged victim of the robbery called to report an ongoing robbery at her home just after 10 a.m. When police arrived, the suspect had fled. The homeowner appeared to have suffered multiple puncture wounds on her hands and face.
The victim claimed to have known her attacker, who police described as an acquaintance of hers. She claimed she was robbed her of what Roberts described as a “felony amount of cash,” or at least $500.
Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, assisting with the case, arrested the suspect at his apartment on Tishtonee Drive around an hour later.
Roberts said police located a steak knife believed to have been used in the attack in a ditch opposite the victim’s home. He said one of the tires on the suspect’s vehicle had been slashed with the knife, which he believes the suspect and the victim scuffled over at some point. The victim allegedly wrested control of the weapon from the suspect and used it to slash the tire.
The suspect was uninjured, police said.
Although law enforcement officials initially believed the victim had been carried to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which have been described as non-life-threatening, they later learned she had refused ambulance services.
Roberts said the victim’s refusal of medical services means it would be difficult for investigators to prove there was an attack.
“It’s hard to prove [the victim] has life-threatening injuries when the victim doesn’t go to the hospital,” the police chief explained. “That’s the most crucial piece of evidence.”
According to Roberts, they also initially believed there was a home invasion, but they now suspect the alleged attacker was invited into the home.
Although Stewart was arrested on Friday, law enforcement officials waited through the weekend before formally pressing charges. Roberts said police were trying to sort out details of what happened before pressing charges.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @adarmr
