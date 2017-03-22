Mustangs drop a pair to large schools at Saltillo Tourney

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

SALTILLO – The Mantachie Mustangs don’t have the quantity of wins

that most teams beat their chests about, but they do have the quality win.

Following a 1-7 start, the Mustangs are 1-0 where it counts -inside division 1-2A play- but all seven losses have come to quality opposition, which also happened to be larger schools.

Last week wasn’t any different, as the Mustangs welcomed the challenge of facing class 5A West Point and class 4A Amory at the Saltillo Tournament during spring break.

On Wednesday, Mantachie squared off with the Green Wave and were right in the thick of things until a late West Point hit proved fatal.

The Green Wave jumped out to a 1-0 lead when their No. 3-hitter blasted a two-out, solo home run over the right field wall.

The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the second inning, when Jared Spigner was hit by a pitch and then scored on a two-out single, up the middle, by John Curtis Devaughn.

Senior hurler Ricky Houston settled down after the first-inning home run and shut West Point down for the next three innings but, unfortunately, the Mustang bats couldn’t capitalize.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the fifth, West Point got a single and a baserunner on an error to start things off.

Leadoff hitter Ike Taylor then delivered a double to center field, which scored a pair of runs and pushed the Green Wave out in front, 3-1.

West Point tacked on one more run when Taylor scored on a ground ball error.

The Mustangs showed a bit of life in the bottom of the fifth, when Adam Dill and Jacob Frazier drew walks to start things off.

West Point managed to get a strikeout, sandwiched between a pop-out and a lineout, to end the threat and the game.

On Friday, Mantachie took on the Amory Panthers and walked away on the short end of a 9-2 decision.

The Mustangs got their two runs, which tied the game at the time, in the bottom of the second inning when Trevor Herring drove in Frazier and Spigner, who had each walked to start the inning.

Amory would post four runs in the top of the third inning, then three more in the top of the sixth to cruise to the win.

Mantachie will hope to use its experience against stiff opposition to help out when they dive back into division play against Walnut and Ingomar the next two weeks.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24