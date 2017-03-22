Question of the Week – March 22

Each week, The Itawamba County Times features a new question for its readers. Voting each week starts on Tuesday and ends at noon the following Monday. Results are available online and in The Itawamba County Times. Take a second to share your opinion on the events, decisions and other happenings that affect your county.

This week’s question …

Why doesn't Fulton have more restaurants? Location (proximity to Tupelo, etc)

Too few residents

City layout

Outside factors (economy, etc) View Results