Second life: Fairview man feeling good after life-saving transplant

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

“You get up every morning and feel good,” said Terry Paul Graham, speaking in general terms that, less than two years ago, didn’t apply to him. Not at all.

“We take that for granted,” the Fairview native continued. He used his hand to shield his eyes from the sun, glanced from side to side, and casually strolled across Main Street in downtown Fulton.

Less than a year ago, this walk could have killed him.

“And when that’s taken away,” he said, “we appreciate it more.”

For years, that was Graham. Decades of battling an autoimmune disorder, coupled with the bone-degenerating medication used to treat it, weakened him to the point where his life felt like the ghost of what it once was. Even the act of getting up in the morning could be exhausting.

He was alive, but barely.

That all changed in November 2015, when Graham underwent a life-saving procedure that harvested bone marrow from his sister, Cheryl Oswalt, and injected it into his body. That story was the subject of an article in the Jan. 20, 2016 edition of The Itawamba County Times.

Just over a year after that story was published, Graham is a different man. The vibrancy of his life has returned to him, as if the contrast of his everyday has been cranked up.

“Prior to the transplant, I didn’t realize how bad I did feel,” he said.

Now, he feels good, and the world is a beautiful place.

“I feel better now than I’ve felt in years,” he said. “Everything is back to normal … It’s made a huge difference.”

The road to normal was a long one, however. In 1991, Graham was diagnosed as suffering from an autoimmune disorder called Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis, or GPA. For several years,

Graham was treated using a medication that slowly eroded his bone marrow. After noticing his energy levels dropping, Graham visited his doctor, who noted his autoimmune system was flaring up. After some tests, it was determined Graham’s bone marrow was failing.

Bone marrow produces both red and white blood cells, respectively responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body and fighting off infections, and platelets, which help the body form clots to stop bleeding. When bone marrow is destroyed and production of these vital cells slows, the body loses its ability to defend itself against sickness.

Graham’s immune system was all but gone, and if left untreated, even the most rudimentary of sicknesses — the common cold or a stomach bug — could have killed him. Because there is no cure for degrading bone marrow, the only option available to Graham was to have new marrow transplanted into his body, allowing it to begin creating new blood cells and platelets.

So, both he and his sister, the properties of whose marrow matched his own, went under the knife.

Obviously, the transplant was a success. But although Graham’s body was creating new blood cells and platelets, it was going to take time for them to reach normal levels.

As difficult as his procedure was, it was what followed that truly tested Graham’s mettle. Because his immune system was so weak, and his risk of getting fatally sick so strong, Graham had to spend 100 days housebound to give his body a chance to produce cells and platelets sufficient enough to stave off infection.

To the adventuresome 60-year-old, so accustomed to traveling, being limited in where he could go and what he could do was a struggle all to itself. Sure, he’d knocked on Death’s door and managed to scramble away before the Reaper could answer. But this was, in some ways, even worse.

“That was …”

He paused as if to consider his words.

“… Quite difficult,” he concluded with a laugh.

Graham took it in stride, using the time to reflect on his life. Normally, he stays busy. Although retired, Graham spends his time recording a religious program that’s broadcast on several radio stations. He also hosts his own television program, shown in Fulton and Pontotoc, and frequently subs at several area churches.

That all had to be put on hiatus as he healed. Graham referred to that time of contemplation, and all that came before it, as “a blessing in disguise.”

“As human beings, we have to learn during the difficult times … They’re not fun, but there’s a lot of knowledge to be gained in difficult situations,” Graham said.

Deeply religious, Graham said his experiences have brought him closer to God. It’s through adversity that people come to appreciate divine power.

“I needed Him every day, and He supported me every day,” Graham said.

Not to discount people. Friends and family came through for him, flooding his home with calls and letters of support. Graham said he’s always believed people to be full of love, but never truly appreciated it until he got sick.

That goes double for his sister, who undoubtedly saved his life.

“We’ve always been a close family, but I do think it’s drawn us even closer together,” he said.

Today, Graham’s feeling good, physically and emotionally. Healthier than he’s been in years, Graham doesn’t even need to take daily medications any more. He’s free to go where he wants and visit whomever he likes. To him, each day is a gift. He’s like a walking, talking inspirational poster.

“Just being able to get up and come down here to talk to you … that’s a blessing,” he said, grinning in the sunlight.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr