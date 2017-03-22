Serving those who’ve served

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

After two decades as a marine, visiting nearly two dozen countries and being stationed in 10, overseeing budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and holding down a job at the Pentagon that put him in the same room as three acting presidents, Jason Baker must, by any measure of common sense, find Fulton just a little … well, boring.

Take, for example, the view from his office. Not that there’s anything particularly wrong with the American Legion’s parking lot, but it has be somewhat lackluster to a guy who used to spend his afternoons on the beaches in Hawaii, or beneath the brilliant pink cherry blossom trees of Okinawa, Japan.

“I’ve had a blast in my career,” he says. “You never knew where you were going to go; you never knew what you were going to do.”

But as he sits at his modest desk, peering over the tops of several towers of paperwork, Baker grins in a way that suggests he’s contented with his new role as Itawamba County’s veterans service officer.

“I love helping people; I love helping veterans,” the voluble 40-year-old says. “The enjoyment I get out of this is just knowing I’ve done everything I’ve done to help [veterans] and help the community.”

Baker took over the position as the county’s VSO in June, replacing Eugene Johnson, who held the position for more than 20 years. Given Johnson’s relatively small stature, his weren’t literally big shoes to fill. But when it came to the ins and outs of Veterans Affairs, Johnson knew what he was doing.

He also cared. As VSO, people’s livelihoods depended on that.

“Eugene loved this job because he got to help people,” Baker says. That much hasn’t changed with the transition to the younger officer. It’s what drew him to the position in the first place.

After retiring from the U.S. Marines, the Ryan’s Well native returned home with a lot of free time on his hands.

“During the summer, I had nothing to do. I was bored,” he admits dryly.

So, he became involved with the local American Legion. Then, he volunteered to act as an extra set of hands for Johnson. He stepped into the position with a lot of knowledge, probably more than Johnson was expecting. Baker was an administrator in the marines. Paperwork was his bread, red tape his butter.

“I actually hate paperwork,” he says, arching his eyebrow and flashing a wry grin. “But, I understand it.

“We would help each other out,” he says of his time under Johnson’s wing. “I was unique in that I already knew about government processes. I’d worked in the highest levels of government.

Once you’ve worked at that level of government, you’ve basically worked at them all. It’s the same red tape.”

As veterans affairs officer, Baker is responsible for helping the county’s veterans receive the federal assistance and compensation they’re owed for their service to the country. As such, he says he’s already helped accrue more than $1-million in benefits for local veterans. That’s money that indirectly benefits the county.

“Those are taxable dollars our veterans are getting,” Baker says. Their checks may come from the federal government, but those dollars are spent in Itawamba County eateries and stores.

Baker estimates he’s seen more than 700 vets in the past seven months. Of those, he’s processed 350 claims.

As this story’s being written, he’s juggling around 20 open cases.

He slaps a hand atop one of several heaps of papers teetering atop his cluttered workspace.

“This stack of folders right here is all the stuff I still have to go through,” he says. “Three to five veterans walk into my office for something every day.”

For comparison, he says Johnson used to see that many in a week. He takes this as a sign of approval from local vets.

“The veterans I’m helping are getting the word out to other veterans,” he says.

Nothing could please him more. Veterans affairs is a complicated business, but also important. The benefits a VSO fights to obtain for the men and women he helps aren’t entitlements or handouts. They’re owed to the people who make sacrifices of body and life in the name of their country.

Baker says he wants every single Itawamba County veteran, or their spouses, to receive what he or she is owed. The best way to do that, he says, is by being knowledgeable about his field, and fighting for other veterans’ benefits as if they were his own.

“You’ve got to have knowledge [in this job], because knowledge builds trust and confidence,” he says.

Building that rapport is important to helping veterans get what they’re owed. Which, of course, is what Baker’s new role is all about.

“I’m here to help veterans and veterans’ families,” he says.

While that may not seem as exciting as briefing the U.S. Secretary of State … something Baker’s done several times, by the way … it’s no less important.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr