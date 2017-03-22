Tremont water problem turns out to be a drop, not a flood
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
The 400-some-odd people on Tremont’s water service narrowly avoided having to go without H2O, last week.
On Wednesday, Tremont officials announced their plans to temporarily shut off the town’s water service in order to repair what at the time was believed to be a leak in the water system’s main line. The repair was supposed to leave residents without water all Thursday, and the town under a boil water notice through the weekend.
But that repair turned out to be unnecessary, town officials reported Monday morning, so residents never lost service.
Tremont town clerk Windy Abbot said the leak, located directly below the town’s water tank, didn’t originate from the 12 inch water main. Instead, the leak appeared to have been from a smaller, two-inch line located a few feet above the main.
“We didn’t know for sure if that’s what it was,” she said of the leak.
Repairing that small leak took less than an hour and seems to have fixed the problem, no cessation of service required.
As Tremont water operator Ricky Roberts explained it, officials were unaware of the existence of the smaller line until they began to dig.
“It’s just a network of lines up there,” he said. “There are a range of lines … branching off the main line.”
Town officials said they had a bevy of help on standby in case the repair was serious, including county workers from the 4th District and several members of the community.
Fortunately, they didn’t need to get their hands dirty.
“We hope we have it all under control now,” Roberts said. “Everything looks good now.”
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
