Continued support helps expand Crossroads Ranch’s dream

Last year’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser for Itawamba Crossroads Ranch netted more than $65,000 for the nonprofit community for adults with developmental disabilities, far surpassing expectations. On Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m., another fundraiser supporting Crossroads Ranch will be held at Sheffield Manor in Fulton.

Crossroads founder Renae Bennett, a potter by trade, formed the idea for the ranch while searching for a community for her son, Marcus, who sustained a traumatic brain injury 13 years ago, leaving him mentally disabled.

The ranch’s lodge, the next major structure in what will be a community, will be located on the 42-acre ranch seven miles north of Fulton and act as the main hub of the Crossroads community.

The Skills Depot houses the space in which the members of the ranch’s community will work, crafting pottery and other types of artwork, which will sold to help sustain the ranch.

Completion of the lodge will be one of the most significant steps in the creation of what will be a community unlike any other in Mississippi.

This year’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser will include music and entertainment, great food, a silent auction, art auction and other activities. Tickets are available at Fulton City Hall, The Square Gift Co., S&W Pharmacy.

With any event or project, volunteers are the lifeblood to keep everything running smoothly. There are many reasons people volunteer, beyond the simple goodness of their hearts. Some give back just because it feels good. Volunteering allows you to choose where and how to make a difference. It’s easy to get inspired with a cause you truly care about – and it’s rewarding to see your direct impact.

A small team of dedicated volunteers continue working to make the full scope of the Crossroads Ranch a reality – “Dreamin’ Big And Makin’ It Happen.”

The most important reason of all as to why you should donate or volunteer is because you can. It’s the only way that we can make our home a better place to live in, not just for ourselves, but also for the future generations that are to come.