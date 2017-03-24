Music education is important, beneficial

Since 1985, March has been filled with sound as music in our schools is celebrated around the nation. Sponsored by the National Association for Music Education, the event focuses our attention on the need for and benefits of quality music education programs.

This year’s slogan for Music In Our Schools Month is “Music Makes Me ___!” Music makes me feel inspired! And it has since I was very young. I started playing trumpet in the Holly Springs school system beginner band and it became attached to me throughout my college days. My first band director, John Sullivan, a great clarinet player, taught me the basics of music, but he inspired me to love it.

I couldn’t just technically play the music, I had to feel it and nothing made me happier than playing that horn. When it came time for college, I decided to major in music education (despite the newspaper upbringing). I started music studies with the best and ended with the best, Dr. Eddie Baggett, my Harding band director.

I know the “three Rs” are critical in education, but for me, music made me happiest. I didn’t especially like studying some class work, but I could practice my trumpet for hours (or until my lips gave out).

In addition to band, I was fortunate to have great experiences in high school singing groups and Acappella Chorus in college. I believe music is good for the soul and continue to support music efforts in our schools. My nephew and niece are band members in local school bands, and I’m proud of them for their accomplishments in music and can see the positive benefits that music programs have had on them.

Nearly everyone enjoys music, whether by listening to it, singing, or playing an instrument. The list below shows why music education is so important, and how it offers benefits even beyond itself.

* Musical training helps develop language and reasoning.

• A mastery of memorization: Even when performing with sheet music, student musicians are constantly using their memory to perform.

• Students learn to improve their work: Learning music promotes craftsmanship, and students learn to want to create good work instead of mediocre work.

• Increased coordination: Students who practice with musical instruments can improve their hand-eye coordination. Just like playing sports, children can develop motor skills when playing music.

• A sense of achievement: Learning to play pieces of music on a new instrument can be a challenging, but achievable goal.

* Emotional development: Students of music can be more emotionally developed, with empathy towards other cultures They also tend to have higher self-esteem and are better at coping with anxiety.

• Better SAT scores: Students who have experience with music performance or appreciation score higher on the SAT, with one report indicating 63 points higher on verbal and 44 points higher on math.

• Kids can learn teamwork: Many musical education programs require teamwork as part of a band or orchestra. In these groups, students will learn how to work together and build camaraderie.

• Better self-confidence: With encouragement from teachers and parents, students playing a musical instrument can build pride and confidence. Musical education is also likely to develop better communication for students.

Your voice is essential to ensuring that music education remains an integral part of scholastic education, and Music In Our Schools Month is the perfect opportunity to make your voice heard.

Take the opportunity to tell your friends, teachers, school administrators and elected officials why music in our schools is important to you.

Charlotte A. Wolfe is general manager/editor of The Itawamba County Times and oversees the management of the Monroe Journal and Chickasaw Journal. She may reached at charlotte.wolfe@journalinc.com