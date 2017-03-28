Jail bills head to governor

By BOBBY HARRISON

Daily Journal

JACKSON – The Senate quickly passed Monday morning legislation to allow the counties of Lee and Itawamba to construct county jails outside of their municipal seats of government.

The bills, which passed the House earlier, now go to Gov. Phil Bryant, who is likely to sign them into law.

On Monday, there was simply a brief explanation of the bills to the full Senate by Local and Private Committee Chair Gary Jackson, R-French Camp. No senators voted against the bill.

State law mandates that county jails be located within the seat of government. Specific counties can request local and private legislation to be exempt from the law. The Lee County supervisors requested the local and private bill to construct a jail outside of Tupelo. Itawamba requested to be allowed to build a jail outside the town of Fulton.

Both boards of supervisors, though, said they had made no final decision on whether to build outside of the county seat, but just wanted that option.

In the case of the Lee County jail the issue became a bit controversial, facing opposition from some of that county’s leadership.

Itawamba County’s bill, authored by Rep. Donnie Bell, R-Fulton, fared much better, facing little to no vocal opposition. Leaders in both Fulton and Itawamba County have expressed their support of the option to place the jail outside city limits.

For whatever reason, the bill involving the Lee County jail came under unusually tough scrutiny in the Corrections Committee when it was considered there. But in the end, during the final week of the session, both bills passed and are heading to the desk of the governor.

Officials in both Lee and Itawamba say a new jail is needed to deal with overcrowding.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9