Anti-smoking law exhales this Sunday

Get ready to breathe either a sigh of relief or regret: Fulton will quit smoking this Sunday.

The city’s anti-smoking ordinance will take effect April 2, prohibiting the use of cigarettes, cigars and their more modern electronic counterparts inside just about every public building. The law requires proprietors of the city’s businesses and whatnot to ask violators of the new law to snuff out their smokes or face a fine.

Individuals caught breaking the ordinance face a $50 fine for first-time offenses and up to a $250 fine for subsequent violations. Businesses that knowingly allow the ordinance to be broken can have their business licenses suspended or revoked.

Locations where smoking and vaping will now be prohibited include childcare facilities, city buildings, common areas in hotels and the like, elevators, health care facilities, places of employment, polling locations, public forms of transportation, retail stores, indoor portions of restaurants and bars, laundromats, waiting areas of office buildings, indoor sports venues and the waiting rooms of physicians’ offices are all named specifically.

There are some exceptions to the law. Hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast establishments are allowed to have designated smoking rooms; private clubs — the Fulton Country Club, for instance — can allow smoking; and retail stores that earn at least 75 percent of their revenue from tobacco or electronic smoking device sales are permitted to allow their use.

It was this final exception that caused a delay in the passing of the ordinance when it was brought before the board in early January.

Fulton has two businesses that would qualify for this exception: Fulton Tobacco Mart and Copper Road Vapor Shop. Fulton leaders said they didn’t want to pass any regulations that would negatively affect those businesses.

Although the law is just now taking effect, it was actually passed in October. After a few months of hashing out the details of the law, the board took a final vote on the matter in January. That began a two-month waiting period before the new rules could be enforced.

Aldermen have been intermittently discussing the ban of public tobacco use for years and began seriously considering it since the summer of 2015, following a visit by Helen Boerner, Itawamba and Monroe counties’ Project Director for the Mississippi Tobacco Free organization, during which she pushed its passage.

Fulton leaders have, for the most part, cited the law as a sign of the times. More and more cities are beginning to prohibit public smoking due to health concerns over second-hand smoke exposure.

The law is largely symbolic. Most local businesses banned indoor smoking years ago, with only a handful of holdouts.

