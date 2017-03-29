County supervisors begin to tweak county rulebook

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Itawamba officials are planning to update the county’s personnel policy to eliminate and clarify some of the rules guiding the county’s 80-some-odd employees.

If they haven’t done so already, Itawamba department heads will soon be reviewing the county’s 30-page handbook and submitting any suggested changes to the county board of supervisors. No deadline has been set for when these suggestions will be due.

Of particular interest to county officials are the rules pertaining to the amassing of compensatory time. The problem with the rules as written is that there aren’t really any rules at all.

As written, there aren’t really regulations built into the county’s current ruleset to guide how many comp hours a county employee can build up and cash in. According to payroll clerk Pam Dines, that can, and has occasionally, resulted in some problems. Because there’s no defined limit in the number of compensatory hours an employee can amass, the potential exists for an employee to collect dozens, if not hundreds of them over a period of time, then cash them out all at once. That could potentially blow through a department’s budget.

Under the compensatory time section of the handbook, it simply states “non-exempt employees may receive paid compensatory time off at a rate of one and one-half hours of compensatory time for each hour of overtime. A non-exempt employee must have prior approval from his department head to take compensatory time off.”

Dines said setting a limit to the number of comp hours an employee can collect would make a big difference.

“They need to define that a little bit more, I think,” Dines said of Itawamba County’s decision makers.

Another example: Employees have been required to have their paychecks directly deposited into bank accounts for years. The handbook, however, still makes reference to physical checks. And the board recently changed the guidelines for when county employees can join the county’s insurance policy, extending it from 60 days after being hired to 90 days. The handbook, however, hasn’t been changed to reflect this.

Dines said there are dozens of other small rules and outdated wordings that have to be changed in the 30-page document presented to all employees when they’re hired.

“There’s some stuff that’s outdated that needs to change,” Dines said.

Last week, chancery clerk Michelle Clouse appeared before the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors to discuss the possibility of updating the county’s guidelines for comp time, as well as suggesting some other general changes to the county’s handbook, which hasn’t been updated since 2012.

Clouse told the board she and Dines have been reviewing the handbooks of nearby counties to see what kinds of regulations they have in place.

For their part, the board largely seemed to agree that the county’s handbook could use some tweaking.

“I think we ought to sit down one day and go through the handbook,” suggested 4th District Supervisor Eric Hughes. “You read through it, you’ll see a lot that needs to be changed.”

That said, supervisors agreed that they needed to do a better job enforcing the rules that are already in place, as sparse or outdated as they may be.

“We just have to enforce what we’ve got,” Hughes said.

As an example, he said the board has already communicated with county department heads the importance of controlling the amount of comp time their employees amass.

But board attorney Bo Russell told supervisors their control over employees of the various departments, each with an elected official running it, doesn’t amount to much unless specifically stated in the county’s rules.

Officials elected by the county’s voters have control over their departments and how they’re run. While the board controls how much of the county’s budget is portioned out to a given department, its head can largely dictate how that money is spent.

Of course, at the end of the day, the buck stops at the county board, who has to compensate for a department’s overspending by amending the current budget.

“It still comes back here,” said county administrator Gary Franks. “It doesn’t matter what kind of a handbook you’ve got if you’re not going to enforce [the rules].”

The board agreed to press forward with the process of updating the handbook, including consulting with the county’s various department heads.

Whatever changes they inevitably decide to make, Russell said they will need to be reviewed by an employment attorney to ensure they meet current employment laws.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr