Lady Indians blank Tremont behind Wood’s no-hitter

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

Sports Editor

TREMONT – Just 11 days after tossing a perfect game in an important division 1-4A

win over Shannon, Itawamba AHS pitcher Cassidy Wood stymied the Tremont Lady Eagles with a no-hitter last Thursday night, en route to a 17-0 victory.

Wood only had to work four innings, as the Lady Indian bats provided more than enough firepower to make her outing as quick and comfortable as possible, striking out six batters during the process.

The only thing that stood between Wood and her second perfect game over a two-week stretch was a pair of walks, issued in the first and second innings. Other than that, Wood was flawless.

Offensively, IAHS churned out 12 hits and were aided by seven Lady Eagle errors, on their way to 17 runs in the four-inning contest.

Senior shortstop, and leadoff hitter, Lilli Moore was the offensive star for the Lady Indians, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. She drove in three runs and also scored two, herself.

Wood helped out her own cause, going 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks on offense.

Chloe McClain, Brianna Moore and Tierra Hood each had two RBI, while McKenzie Weston, Annabelle Bunch, Kaylee Owens, Emma Johnson and Emma Kate Hill also drove in a run apiece.

scotty.nichols@journalinc.com

Twitter: @ScotNic24