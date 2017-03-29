Marina owners want boat slips on Fulton tax roll

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton officials are considering an offer to annex a portion of Midway Marina, but first must determine where precisely the city’s municipal line lies.

The marina’s owners, Gerald and Ginger Conner, appeared before the city’s board of aldermen last week to discuss the possibility of adding the marina’s boat slips to the city’s tax roll. The Conners offered to allow the city to annex this small but potentially profitable portion of the business, which in theory would provide some extra revenue in the form of sales tax collected from the residents renting space there.

“I’d like the whole thing to become part of Fulton,” Gerald Conner told the board.

There are definite tax benefits to annexing the slips. According to Conner, over the course of the year, the marina will rent space to hundreds of boaters, sometimes for as little as a day, other times for months. Those who stay longer also spend money in the city, making the marina’s contribution to the local economy an invaluable one.

“We have 15-20 boats every night,” Conner said. “We do add something to Fulton by having the marina there.”

All of those boaters pay rent, which could be taxed by the city if the slips were inside the city limits.

But therein lies the hitch: Turns out, none of the marina may actually be inside the city limits. Maps show the marina as being on the edge of Fulton’s municipal line, and portions of the grounds are unquestionably within city limits, but the marina itself doesn’t appear to be.

On Monday night, aldermen met in a special planning session to discuss the city’s limits and, specifically, where the marina lies in relation to the them.

The outcome of that discussion wasn’t available prior to publication.

If they can work out exactly where the marina lies, the board seemed eager to make it an official part of the city.

Conner said they’ve also purchased some adjacent property and plan to open some sort of resort in the future. Before that happens, they’d like the city to annex that land, too.

The business owner also took time to praise the city he calls home, referring to it warmly.

“This is the best place I’ve ever lived,” he told aldermen. “The people who come in really do appreciate Fulton, Mississippi. They just can’t believe how nice this town and area are run.”

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr