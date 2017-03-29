Police net multiple drug arrests at local Walmart

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

When it comes to drug busts, the local Walmart has borne a lot of fruit in recent weeks.

Officers with the Fulton Police Department responded to two separate calls from the retail giant on Interchange Drive last week. Both ended with suspects being charged for possession of crystal methamphetamine.

On Saturday, March 18, officers with the Fulton Police Department responded to a call of trespassing at Walmart. The suspects were driving away from the store by the time police arrived. Officers executed a traffic stop, during which they allegedly discovered a felony amount of crystal methamphetamine inside the car.

Police arrested Christina Michelle Hood, 37, and her husband, Josh Wayne Hood, 49, both of Fulton. Both suspects were charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and trespassing.

According to Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson, the officer spotted some drug paraphernalia after asking the suspects to step out.

Trespassing is a relatively rare occurrence at the 24/7 retail giant, but if a person is caught shoplifting there, and is convicted, he or she is no longer welcome in the store.

According to Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson, if said shoplifter returns to the story, it’s considered trespassing.

Both suspects received an initial court hearing before Itawamba County Justice Court Judge John Bishop. Their bonds were set at $3,000 each.

The following day, March 19, Itawamba County dispatch received another call to respond to Walmart, this time on a report of shoplifting.

Upon arrival, police arrested Delbert Lewis, 28, of Nettleton. During a routine search of his person, police allegedly discovered a felony amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Lewis was charged with possession of crystal meth and shoplifting.

During his initial court appearance, Lewis was issued a bond of $3,000 by Judge Bishop.

Both arrests were assisted by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

Calls from Walmart have netted five drug arrests during March. Earlier this month, police arrested two other suspects after being called by the retail giant to investigate potential shoplifters. Searches of the suspects in both cases resulted in drug busts.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr