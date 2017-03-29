 

Traffic stop ends in meth bust

March 29, 2017
Horn, left, and Layman (Courtesy photos)

By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator

A recent routine traffic stop resulted in a meth bust and the arrest of a Fulton man and a Mantachie woman.

Last week, deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Horn, 34, of Fulton, and Liana Layman, 19, of Mantachie after their vehicle was stopped at a safety checkpoint on Highway 363, at the intersection with River Road.

Citing probable cause, officials with the county sheriff’s department said they searched the suspects’ vehicle and reportedly discovered crystal methamphetamine hidden inside the car.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Horn and Laymen were each given an initial court appearance and had bonds set at $3,000. Horn is under the supervision of the Mississippi

Department of Corrections, while Layman is currently under indictment in Itawamba County on a prior burglary charge.

Both are currently in Itawamba County Jail.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.

