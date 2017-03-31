Truck trailer fire on I-22

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

An 18-wheeler truck trailer caught fire in the westbound lane on I-22, near mile marker 100, Friday morning.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently reporting no serious injuries, although the fire has caused a long delay in traffic.

As of 8:30 Friday morning, traffic was backed up from the site of the accident to Peppertown Road, where officials are rerouting drivers.

At 9 a.m., officials claimed traffic was backed up to the Tenn-Tom Waterway bridge.

Emergency officials are reporting several ancillary accidents due to the delay in traffic, including multiple fender benders.

The cause of the accident has yet to be released.

