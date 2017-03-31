 

Truck trailer fire on I-22

By | 9:01 am | March 31, 2017 | Itawamba County, News
An 18-wheeler truck trailer burns in the westbound lane of I-22, Friday morning. The accident caused a significant delay in traffic. (Photo by Adam Armour)

By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator

An 18-wheeler truck trailer caught fire in the westbound lane on I-22, near mile marker 100, Friday morning.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently reporting no serious injuries, although the fire has caused a long delay in traffic.

As of 8:30 Friday morning, traffic was backed up from the site of the accident to Peppertown Road, where officials are rerouting drivers.

At 9 a.m., officials claimed traffic was backed up to the Tenn-Tom Waterway bridge.

Emergency officials are reporting several ancillary accidents due to the delay in traffic, including multiple fender benders.

The cause of the accident has yet to be released.

adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr

