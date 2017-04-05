Crossroads benefit set for Saturday night

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

The event is called Denim and Diamonds because it’s meant to encompass everyone. Arguably, that makes it a perfect compliment to the cause it benefits.

The fundraising event benefiting Fulton’s Crossroads Ranch will return for its second year this Saturday, April 8, beginning at 6 p.m. at Sheffield Manor, located on Ike Drive in Fulton.

Like last year, the event is a come-and-go affair. Guests will be able to wander the grounds of the historic manor, one of Fulton’s oldest homes, enjoying heavy hor d’oeuvre, drinks and, if last year is any measure, good conversation. Fundraising efforts will include both a silent and art auction, each with a variety of desirable prizes.

Live music will be provided by local singer/songwriter Wes Sheffield and his band, The Slowburners.

As director of outreach and fundraising for Crossroads Ranch, it’s Susan Sheffield’s job to keep a number of plates spinning. Late last week, she was scrambling to solidify plans for the event, now in its second year.

Dozens of papers were spread across her dining room table, her nearby phone steadily buzzing with notifications of text messages and calls. A few feet away, an assortment of seemingly unrelated items — a couple of paintings, some pottery, a chair — were piled just off the living room, items that will be sold as part of one of two silent auctions that night.

Asked what it’s like spearheading such a major event, which will be attended by hundreds, the typically verbose Sheffield was, for once, at a loss for words.

“It’s a lot of … um …”

She paused, stumped for a proper phrase to convey the magnitude of, largely singlehandedly, organizing such a massive event.

In the end, she settled with, simply, “It’s a lot.”

It’s rewarding work, she said, with an end that justifies all the busy work that precedes it. Once it’s complete, Crossroads Ranch will be both home and workplace for adults with developmental disabilities, a community unlike any other in the area.

Although founded in 2013, progress on the 42-acre ranch has gained momentum over the past two years or so.

Last year’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser was, by all accounts, a tremendous success. Crossroads netted more than $70,000 through the event, a number organizers expect to surpass this year.

As the event’s name implies, Denim and Diamonds isn’t a formal event.

Although it can be. Guests are invited to wear their best suits or dresses, or just toss on their favorite pair of jeans and call it a night. Whatever works.

“That night is going to be a lot of fun,” Sheffield said. “So far, we’ve had an awesome response.”

As of late last week, Crossroads had sold more than 350 tickets for the event. Money raised during this year’s event will primarily be used to help raise the ranch’s 5,042-square foot lodge.

Front and center at the event, mingling with the guests, will be some of the soon-to-be residents of the ranch. Sheffield said it’s important for them to have a presence at the event, for people to see them as the heart of the community.

“This is for them, about them,” she said. “We’re not trying to build a community to hide them. This is about having a community where they can fit in. We want people to know who their money is for.”

Tickets to the event are still available and can be picked up at Fulton City Hall, S&W Pharmacy, Square Gift Co. or online at brownpapertickets.com.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admrmr