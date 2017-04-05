Faster internet is coming, but slowly

By ADAM ARMOUR

Faster internet service is coming to Itawamba County, but will, ironically, take its sweet time getting here.

In late 2015, Jerry McGee, president of Fulton Telephone Company, told The Times his company was hoping to update its broadband infrastructure, providing faster Internet service to its customers, within the next five years.

The company’s plan to bring fiber optic broadband service to Fulton and, over time, to most of the county, is still in place, although the timeline has shifted due to changes in the way the Federal Communications Commission distributes grant dollars.

In early 2016, the company requested around $10-million on funds through the FCC with the goal of using that money to replace their current copper cables with faster fiber optics.

Company reps say they’ll get around a third of their requested amount, and rather than a lump sum, the money will be distributed piecemeal over the next decade.

Parsing out the funds in such a way makes a wholesale infrastructure upgrade, expected to cost somewhere in the tens of millions of dollars, financially unfeasible. This puts FTC officials is a tough situation:

“We want to bring fiber to Fulton,” said Chad Benoit, in-house counsel for FTC’s corporate office. But it has to be profitable, and right now, that’s the problem. Most residential customers don’t need the kinds of speed fiber connections can provide, Benoit said. Without the help of the FCC footing a chunk of the bill, the company lacks both the motivation and the means to upgrade.

“It seems like it’s thrown us off a little bit,” FTC President Jerry McGee said of the changes in the way FCC dollars will be disbursed.

Benoit agreed, adding that there’s hope that it’s only a temporary setback.

“We look at it as a speed bump, nothing more than that,” he said.

Currently, Fulton Telephone Company utilizes copper cables to carry data. While copper cables were once able to transfer data at respectable speeds, especially compared to dial up, the increase in the number of Internet-connected devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.), the growth in streaming media and the advent of the cloud-based workspace have quickly brought copper cables to their knees.

FTC has 6,000 customers and covers around 80 percent of Itawamba County. Internet service in the remaining 20 percent of Itawamba County is covered by other providers.

Still, if money weren’t an issue, company reps say they would like to replace the FTC’s existing lines with fiber optic cables, which carry data dozens of times faster than copper wires. Unlike copper wires, fiber optic data speeds don’t slow down the longer the cable runs, making it easier to carry larger chunks of information farther.

As Fulton continues to grow, the need to transmit more data at faster speeds will grow with it.

Vaunita Martin, executive director of the Itawamba County Development Council, expounded on the need for increased internet speeds. Web presence has become a significant portion of most businesses’ path to profitability; digital storefronts, online sales and social media presence have become as important to a business’s success as lights and water.

For a city or county to attract new businesses, they’ve got to have fast, reliable internet service, she said.

“When we talk infrastructure, that’s not just roads and bridges. We’re talking about fiber,” Martin said. “For us, it’s more about businesses and manufacturers being able to run things at faster speeds. It’s very important for them to be able to start a website and be able to take orders online.”

Even under the existing infrastructure, FTC representatives say they can deliver speeds fast enough to meet any business’s current needs.

McGee said even if the copper lines can’t provide the bandwidth a business needs, there are workarounds that will meet their needs until the current infrastructure can be replaced.

“We’re in the process of running some temporary fiber into some of our businesses,” McGee said. “If a business pops up that has a real need, we’re going to get [a faster connection] to them.”

They’ve already done so for some of Fulton’s largest businesses. As McGee explained it, these businesses already have fiber broadband connections using what’s called an aerial connect. It’s considered a temporary solution, however. Because the lines remain above ground, they are more susceptible to damage. But it’s a good solution for businesses with increased demands for bandwidth until the current infrastructure can be replaced.

Even with their current, outdated system, company reps say they are able to provide DSL speeds to even the most rural parts of Itawamba County. They’ve been implementing changes that allow them to push their current system harder, providing faster speeds to meet demand.

“We are constantly looking at our current broadband offerings,” Benoit said. “In every situation in which we’ve been asked for faster services, we’ve been able to get them.”

Benoit said that includes businesses outside of Fulton.

“We can build to just about anywhere within a few weeks,” he said.

That said, both Benoit and McGee said they aren’t brushing off their plans to upgrade the city, and eventually the county, to a wholly fiber optic system.

“We’re definitely committed to that process,” Benoit said. “We want to start putting fiber into the ground just as soon as we can … It’s something we very much want to do just as soon as there’s funding available.”

But unlike web content carried by fiber optic cables, that may take a while to get here.

