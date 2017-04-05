Fulton officials pursue marina annexation
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Fulton officials are testing the waters to see whether or not they can extend their lines to include new portions of Midway Marina.
During a special meeting of the city’s board of aldermen, last week, city leaders decided to hire Cook Coggin Engineers to conduct a survey in order to determine how Fulton’s municipal line intersects with the marina, located off Joe Wheeler Brown Road.
This is the first step, and a necessary one, to begin the process of annexing the marina’s boat slips, a move that could potentially bolster the city’s tax revenue.
The idea to annex the boat slips was floated to aldermen late last month by the marina’s owners, Gerald and Ginger Conner. They said they wanted to the city to receive the tax revenue generated by the hundreds of boaters who rent space at the marina over the course of a year.
Gerald Conner said they house between 15-20 boats at the marina nightly. Each boater pays rent, which can be taxed if the slips are in the city limits.
In the process of determining whether or not they could legally annex the slips, city officials discovered the marina itself may not fall within Fulton’s limits. The county’s tax maps aren’t entirely clear just how much of the marina’s property is within the city, necessitating the need for the survey.
If they can work out exactly where the marina lies, city leaders seem eager to add it to the tax roll. Until engineers conclude their survey, the idea will just have to be left adrift.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
Adam Armour
