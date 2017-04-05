Itawamba gets a good scrubbing this Saturday
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
It’s time for Itawamba to do a little spring cleaning.
This Saturday, members of communities across Itawamba County will be picking up roadside trash as part of second Keep Itawamba Beautiful. This local variation of the annual Great American Cleanup bands thousands of volunteers across the country together in an effort to spruce up their communities by cleaning up litter.
Work will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up at noon. Several communities are holding cookouts and other similar events in conjunction with Saturday’s sprucing up.
The following organizations are currently scheduled to participate in the event:
- Carolina RCDC
- Dorsey Baptist Church
- Dorsey Lions Club
- Tremont Baptist Church
- Houston RCDC
- Lake Bud Isaiah
- Lake Itawamba
- Mantachie Lions Club
- Pilot Club of Mantachie
- Pine Grove Church of Christ
- Pine Grove Community
- Shiloh Methodist Church
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Boy Scouts of Itawamba County
- Pleasant Grove RCDC
As part of the program, the Itawamba County Development Council is providing trash bags for volunteers to fill, and the county’s solid waste department will ensure dumpsters are conveniently placed in participating communities. After the event, the dumpsters will be collected and the trash weighed.
Last year, the entire county was represented in this event, dubbed locally “Keep Itawamba Beautiful.” There were 161 volunteers, who picked up more than four tons of trash from the county’s roadways.
This local version of the event is spearheaded by Vaunita Martin, executive director of the Itawamba County Development Council. She said keeping the county neat and tidy is an important step in economic development. Appearances matter, she said.
Created 18 years ago by Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s largest nonprofit community improvement organization, the Great American Cleanup provides free garbage bags to communities throughout the country and tasks people to fill them with every stray can, errant fast-food bag and discarded beer case they can find. Ostensibly, the goal is to pick up as much trash as possible, but at its heart, it’s all about creating a sense of pride in the community.
Any individuals or organizations interested in participating in Keep Itawamba Beautiful are asked to contact the ICDC at 662-862-4571 for more information or to confirm an area for cleanup.
adam.armour@journalinc.com
Twitter: @admarmr
