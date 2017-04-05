Do your part: Don’t let litter trash our county

Litter costs you whether you realize it or not.

Litter clean-up costs in the United States total more than $11.5 billion each year. But that’s not all – 36 percent of business development officials say that litter impacts a company’s decision to locate in a community. That hurts our whole community when we lose potential jobs in our area.

And your personal pocketbook can take a hit, too – a large majority of homeowners say a littered neighborhood would decrease their assessment of a home’s value and influence their decision to purchase a property.

We all have a responsibility to prevent litter. Our choices are often the example which others, particularly young people, choose to follow. We must accept responsibility for our actions and influence the actions of others around us at home and in our city, towns and county.

We all should take pride in how our communities look by doing our part, every day, and put trash where it belongs.

This Saturday, members of communities across Itawamba County will be picking up roadside trash as part of Keep Itawamba Beautiful, organized by Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC). This local variation of the annual Great American Cleanup bands volunteers across the county together in an effort to spruce up their communities.

Last year, there were 161 volunteers, who picked up more than four tons of trash from the county’s roadways.

Keep Itawamba Beautiful is an example of how lasting, positive change happens when people work together. A clean community actually discourages littering and improves the community appearance and quality of life.

We all have a role to play in the prevention of litter. It takes just one person, one school, one business, one organization to positively impact the behavior of others in the community.

Be that one!