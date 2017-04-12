Parent of the Year: ‘I’m just Amy’

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Right off the bat, Amy Riley was ready to give away her Parent of the Year award. Half of it, at least.

“This is Darrell and I. Not just Amy,” Riley said, nudging her husband as she broadened the easy smile she never seems to lose.“We work together. It’s really both of us who got this award.”

Sure, her name’s on the award, but parenting is all about teamwork for Amy Riley. She’s quick to credit that unity for any success she’s had co-raising her three children, ages 23, 20 and nine. Darrell’s the quieter of the two of them; Amy’s the one who draws all the attention, whether she likes it or not.

Riley’s modesty will come as little surprise to any that know her. There’s little in the way of flash or showmanship to the way she carries herself. When jokingly asked what it’s like to be the best parent in Itawamba County, she flushed.

“I’m just Amy,” she said. “I always will be just Amy.”

That’s saying more than she realizes. Riley isn’t one to say “no” to someone asking for help, and can be aggressively generous with her time. Her youngest, Keely, an Itawamba Attendance Center student, stays busy. That means the Rileys stay busy, too.

“If a teacher has a request, I try to meet it,” she said. “I have been involved in homeroom activities for the past 18 years. Any time I am asked to help in the classrooms in any way, I am there. I believe in the parent-teacher relationship.”

Whether it’s serving breakfast (which Darrell cooked, she quickly pointed out) to third graders to ensure their bellies are full before undertaking the state reading test, chaperoning a field trip or assisting with the school’s annual field day, Riley said she tries to be as involved in the school as she’s asked to be.

Teachers have so much on their plates; Riley said it’s the least she can do to help clear them.

“They’re so busy,” she said of teachers. “I think they need that parental support. Wherever I’m needed, I try to be.”

Bubbling with easygoing alacrity, Riley thrives when she’s working behind the scenes. She’s always willing to help when asked.

“I’m always anxious to assist in any way I can,” she said.

It’s been that way for as long as the Rileys have been parents. In fact, this isn’t even the first time Amy Riley’s been named the county’s Parent of the Year. Her last award came in 2003, when both her son, Welton, and oldest daughter, Macy, were still in elementary school.

More than a decade later, Riley is, apparently, still considered to be one of the county’s top parents, although she’s quick to claim she’s not the same kind of mother she was back when she first received the award.

“Darrell and I are a lot more laid back with [Keely] than we were with the other two,” she said.

With more than a decade between their two youngest children, the Rileys’ parenting has gotten a healthy boost of sangfroid.

“Life doesn’t have to be perfect,” she said. “We want our children to do their best, but it’s not all about straight As or straight As and Bs,” she said. As long as her children have done their best and given their all, the end results are a moot point.

“They’re children,” she said. “Let children be children.”

Time often proves to be the biggest obstacle facing a parent, the Rileys included. Balancing work and family time can be an immense challenge. It’s important to have a meal as a family every day, she said. No phone; no television; just a hearty meal and good conversation.

“Finding the time to spend with your child because you have so much going on [can be difficult],” she said. “Do fun things together; do chores together; do homework together.”

To a degree, Riley manages this balancing act by cutting out a lot of other activities. She’s not really active in any outside groups, choosing instead to spend that time at home with her family, or with the kids at her daughter’s school.

“I don’t want to miss a moment,” she said. “I choose to spend my time with my children and other children doing activities.”

Add her husband to that list, because he’s right there beside her, giving of his time as well.

“He just doesn’t get as much credit as I do,” Riley said of her husband. “But it’s all about us. I couldn’t do it without him.”

Which is a very “Amy” thing to say.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr