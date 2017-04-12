Chamber director touts growth, future

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

The director of Fulton’s chamber of commerce is pleased with the growth the organization has seen since its January relaunch.

Mary Sue Boggs, executive director of the Fulton Chamber of Commerce, recently provided the city’s board of aldermen an update on the progress the chamber has made since the beginning of the year. With a new director, a new office and a new logo, the beginning of the year served as a retooling of the fledgling organization.

“I really do feel like we’ve gotten things off to a really good start,” she told the board. They’ve seen a sizable growth in membership, are looking at ways to expand Fulton’s business base, in particular restaurants, and planning for future community events.

Membership growth has been particularly strong. Since January, the chamber has added 19 new members, bringing the total count to 60. Those new members represent a mix of businesses, individuals and nonprofits. These new memberships are driven, at least in part, by a series of new incentives for first-time members, typically lower fees.

Boggs said she’s aiming for 100 members by the end of the year, a goal she feels confident she’s on track to reach.

“We’re growing, and I feel like we’re doing really well with that,” she said.

Moving on, Boggs highlighted how the chamber will attempt to bring new businesses to the city. She touted Thursday’s public meeting, then a week away, to brainstorm ideas for bringing new restaurants into the downtown area.

“I just want to get people in the same room to talk about ideas,” she said. If it goes well, the meeting will likely be the first of many.

Boggs said she’s using Fulton’s downtown area as a starting point for business development. She called the courtsquare a “good place to start,” but emphasized the importance of expanding businesses across the entire city.

Finally, Boggs spent some time highlighting some upcoming community events, most notably late April’s Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival.

In its second year under its current name, this will be the first time the event formerly known as the Downtown BBQ Festival has been untethered from the defunct professional cooking contest, Stand By Your Grill BBQ Championship.

Although set in the spring this year, rather than the summer, the event will retain much of what made it popular in the past.

“We’re going to keep a lot of things, and we’re going to add a lot more,” she said of the festival. That includes the return of the amateur cooking contest, lots of vendors, the Itawamba Cruisers’ annual motorcycle ride and car show and, as the event’s name implies, lots of live music.

Bands scheduled to appear include Breaking Grass and Homemade Jamz Blues Band, plus a handful of local acts.

Boggs also briefly touched upon the city’s participation in the state’s ongoing bicentennial celebration. As part of the yearlong celebration, the chamber is working with an independent bicentennial committee to plan a variety of events during the festival, including several art shows and exhibits, and a candidate speaking.

The chamber director said she’s proud of the past three months, the progress the organization she heads has seen, and looks forward to the future.

“I’m always trying to figure out what the next big thing will be,” she told the board, who thanked her for her efforts.

Mayor Lynette Weatherford commented, “We know you’ve been working hard.”

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr