Citizens, officials discuss new Fulton eateries

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Chinese philosopher Laozi famously wrote that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Last week in the city of Fulton, umpteen hundred years later and nearly as many miles away, his words will hopefully hold true.

On Thursday, the city’s chamber of commerce set off on a quest to bring new eateries to downtown Fulton. They hosted a public “restaurant interest” meeting, and although the event’s name was somewhat vague, it’s purpose was not: to try to fill one of downtown’s many empty storefronts with a new restaurant.

Around a dozen people attended the event, including city officials, property owners and several people interested in possibly opening a restaurant in Fulton.

One of those would-be restaurateurs was Christopher Freeman, an experienced chef with local ties who’s considering opening his own restaurant, potentially in Fulton.

Freeman said, however, that he’s considering multiple locations to open his eatery, including the gulf coast. He described his restaurant as upscale dining, serving high end game and locally-grown produce.

During a walking tour of the available spaces in downtown Fulton, Freeman expressed concerns that the type of restaurant he wants to open might not succeed in a relatively small city like Fulton.

“I’m sort of scared to make a move to Fulton,” Freeman said. “My food’s good, would the town support it?”

Could Fulton support an upscale restaurant? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

That’s the kind of concern Mary Sue Boggs, chamber director, wanted to bring to the forefront through the meeting. Early in the evening, she told attendees that she was hoping to use the meeting as a way to generate ideas for new restaurants, but to determine why they weren’t here already.

“We’re trying to see how we can get things jump-started,” Boggs said. “I think if we can come together, we can figure out some ways to make our economy better in downtown and around town.”

That’s a point guest speaker Jeffrey Rupp, Director of Outreach for Mississippi State University’s College of Business and former mayor of Columbus, pushed as well. Economic growth should be a community endeavor, he said.

“Economic development is hard,” Rupp said. “It takes a whole bunch of people working together and combining resources.”

To that end, Boggs said she’s pleased with how the meeting turned out. During the walking tour, there was a lot of conversation among attendees about the kinds of eateries that may be a good fit for Fulton. Attendees seemed to agree that an “anchor” restaurant – something unique that would bring people to the downtown area – might help attract other businesses as well.

It’s an idea Boggs is hoping will lead to another, and another.

“I think it went very well,” she said of the evening. “We took the first step.”

And Laozi knows where that can lead.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr