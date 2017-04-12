By JEFF JONES

Special to The Times

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dorsey resident and foodie Jeff Jones has been chronicling his experiences at local eateries on his blog, “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” for more than five years. Each month, Jones will share some of his thoughts on local restaurants in the pages of The Itawamba County Times and online at itawambatimes.com. He can be found every day at eatingoutwithjeffjones.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eatingoutwithjeffjones.

Where’d I eat: RJ’S Eatery @ 110 Gaither Street, Fulton, MS. Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. They don’t accept cards, so bring some green.

What’d I eat: Italian beef and cheese with onion rings and sweet tea.

What’d it cost: Around $9

Confession: Although I live in Itawamba County, and graduated from Fulton back in 1985, I didn’t know about RJ’s Eatery until recently.

Located down a side street, overlooking the water tower, RJ’s Eatery has been a part of Fulton since 2008.

When first walking in, you noticed the checkered floors and furnishings reminiscent of days and decades past. They have wall decorations depicting fifty’s era hot rods and other scenes from a time before cell phones and Facebook, back when folks would hang out in places like RJ’s Eatery to talk with friends and grab a bite to eat.

Speaking of food, RJ’s has plenty. I decided to order their Italian beef, onion rings and a sweet tea.

The Italian beef was huge, jam-packed with beef and topped with thick and delicious cuts of grilled bell peppers and onions. We’re talking one juicy, grilled mountain of goodness, topped with loads of gooey cheese, pepperoncini peppers, and a side of an extra spicy pepper mix.

The onion rings were a great side item. They had a nice crust and held together well, plus RJ’s Eatery doesn’t hold back on the serving sizes either.

RJ’s Eatery has a history of giving customers their money’s worth and then some. On a previous trip, I had ordered takeout and noticed my single burger had been upgraded to a double at no extra cost. Plus, I had a free chicken strip included that I didn’t order.

After talking to the owner’s daughter, I found out this is normal. They always try and give their customers a great deal and a little extra now and then. Hey…works for me!

Want to know what the owner makes for himself when it’s break time? A meatball sandwich. I witnessed the creation of one with my own eyes. It was huge!

Word has gotten out locally about RJ’s Eatery. With the ICC Fulton campus just down the hill and the surrounding businesses and residents, the place is always hopping. Maybe after today, they will have a few more newbies like me wandering in to try their great food and gracious hospitality!

RJ’s Eatery: It’s a hidden gem in the heart of historic downtown Fulton.

Until next time, be sure to #eatlocal.