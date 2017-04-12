Marina annexation progress redefines city lines

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

An attempt to annex a portion of the local marina has washed away Fulton’s current city limits … at least as far as the county’s maps are concerned.

Last week, board attorney Chip Mills presented aldermen with the findings of a recent survey of Fulton’s municipal lines, conducted by Cook Coggin Engineers. The survey, which was requested by the board during a previous meeting, was meant to determine whether or not the boat slips at Midway Marina fall within city limits.

Although aldermen believed the slips to be beyond city lines – a hunch the survey proved true – there was some question as to whether or not most of the marina grounds were inside the city. County tax maps show the line cutting through the middle of the marina.

Those maps, according to the survey, at least, aren’t accurate.

“This in no way, shape or form follows what the tax assessor has,” Mills told the board.

According to the survey, the city lines follow the sea wall. Where the water ends, Fulton begins.

“It’s pretty much going to be the waterline,” Mills said of the city’s limits.

This new information comes with some changes. First and foremost, marina residents registered to vote in Fulton will have to be removed from the city’s poll book.

Because the marina itself is listed as being inside the city limits, residents of the marina have been able to vote in city elections for years by listing it as their residence, similar to how students at ICC are able to vote in Fulton. The only qualification necessary is that the registrant must live in the city for at least 30 days prior to the election (that’s the cutoff date to register).

According to Fulton City Clerk Lisa Russell, there are currently some 39 registered voters who list the marina’s physical address, 641 Joe Wheeler Brown Road, in the city’s poll book. Most of those would-be voters registered years ago – the dates range from 1992 to 2015. It’s unclear how many of those registered voters are actively participating in local elections.

Additionally, city officials said the tax assessor’s office will update their maps based on the new findings.

The idea to annex the boat slips was floated to aldermen late last month by the marina’s owners, Gerald and Ginger Conner. They said they wanted the city to receive the tax revenue generated by the hundreds of boaters who rent space at the marina over the course of a year.

Gerald Conner said they house between 15 and 20 boats at the marina nightly. Each boater pays rent, which can be taxed if the slips are in the city limits.

The board is interested in pursuing the annexation – hence the survey. It’s not clear, however, precisely how long that process will take.

