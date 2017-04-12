Tax collector’s office requires sweeping PC upgrades

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

New software being rolled out to tax collectors statewide will necessitate some upgrades of the local office’s computer systems.

Last week, Itawamba County Tax Collector Debbie Ann Johnson told the county’s board of supervisors that her office will need a wholesale upgrade of its computer systems in order to accommodate the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s new mandatory vehicle registration software, MARVIN, or the Mississippi Automated Registration Vehicle Information Network for those who aren’t into acronyms.

MDOR is scheduled to roll out the new software statewide in October.

Although Johnson said she knows the broad strokes of how the new software works and what it’s able to do, she said neither she nor her staff have yet undergone training in its use. She knows the software should be faster, more comprehensive and easier to use than what her office currently utilizes, but isn’t familiar with the ins and outs of the program.

“At this point, we really don’t know all it entails,” Johnson said of the system.

What she does know, however, is that her office’s current hardware can’t shoulder it. Think of it like trying to run a program designed specifically for Windows 10 on a computer still running XP. It’s not going to happen.

As county administrator Gary Franks explained it to the board, “We do not have the hardware that will run this software. It’s just not intelligent enough.”

The new software will require employees of the tax collector’s office to attend training sessions to learn how to use it.‘

Johnson said the upgrade will require five or six new computers, plus compatible printers.

She’s not certain how much that upgrade will cost.

Asked by the board if the change is being mandated by the state, the tax collector answered succinctly:

“Yes,” she said.

Officials took that as both good and bad news – bad, because there’s no way out of it, but good because they aren’t alone.

“We can’t be the only ones who have this same problem,” Franks said. Because every county will be utilizing the same system, there will invariably be others who don’t have computers that can run it and will be forced to pony up for an upgrade.

Supervisors suggested that they may try to contact representatives with Three Rivers Planning and Development District to see if there are any state grants available to help rural counties like Itawamba make the expensive upgrade necessary to change to the new system.

Franks suggested the county look at the hardware running in other county offices to ensure they don’t need upgrading, too. Future-proofing, in other words.

“It may be a good time to do an analysis of the whole courthouse,” Franks said, adding there are bound to be more offices in need of computer upgrades.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr