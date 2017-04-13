Seven Itawamba officials switch to Republican Party
By ADAM ARMOUR
News Coordinator
Seven Itawamba County officials elected as Democrats have switched, mid-term, to the Republican Party.
On the county courthouse steps in Fulton, Thursday morning, representatives of the state GOP announced that Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, supervisors Charles Horn, Steve Johnson and Steve Moore, constables Terry Johnson and Doug Lesley, and coroner Shelia Summerford were joining their party.
All seven officials were elected to office in 2015 as Democrats.
During a brief ceremony, some of Mississippi’s top GOP officials, including Gov. Phil Bryant, Speaker Phillip Gunn, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Sen. Roger Wicker and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef, commended the local officials for their decision.
Nosef called local officials the “lifeblood” and “grassroots” of the Republican Party, and Gov. Bryant asserted his belief that the GOP’s politics more closely align with the people of Itawamba County.
“Itawamba County is truly the America we all love and believe in,” the governor told the large crowd of onlookers.
Secretary Hosemann echoed the sentiment.
“These people did not wake up this morning and change their political beliefs,” Hosemann said. “What they did was find a party that believed the same thing they do.”
Speaker Gunn said the group had the “courage to stand up for their convictions.”
Sheriff Dickinson was the only local official who spoke publicly about the change, asserting that the Republican Party’s support of law enforcement fueled his decision to switch.
“Today, I want to make a commitment to stand behind our Constitution and fight for it,” Dickinson said.
District 21 Rep. Donnie Bell was given credit for encouraging local officials to make the switch. Bell did something similar himself in 2011. After running for office as a Democrat, Bell switched to the GOP within months of being relected to office.
Bell called the decision to switch parties “tough.”
“I can speak from experience,” he said. “It’s not an easy decision.”
At the local level, the Republican Party has never had a great deal of success. For years, a vast majority of the county’s elected officials have campaigned as Democrats. Prior to Thursday, county prosecutor Michael P. “Chip” Mills was the only local-level elected official to serve in his office as a Republican.
At the state and national level, the GOP has found more favor with Itawamba County’s voters. Both of the county’s representatives in the Mississippi House, Bell and District 19’s Randy Boyd, are Republican. One of its three senators, District 6’s Chad McMahan, is Republican. Since 2003, the county has voted for Republican governors, and last year the county’s voters heavily favored then-Republican-nominee Donald Trump for president.
