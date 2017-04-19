Free to anyone: Mantachie receives community ‘blessing box’

By ADAM ARMOUR

There’s a small sign on the front of the large cupboard recently installed just outside Mantachie town hall, near the back where it’s a little secluded but not difficult to spot. Fire engine red, the sign stands out against the white paint of the cupboard itself, so it’s hard to miss.

It reads, “OUR BLESSING BOX Ministry. (FREE TO ANYONE) Yes, Anyone!”

According to Carrie Thompson Buse, who conceived the Mantachie blessing box and whose father built it, the idea is that this small public pantry is accessible to everyone.

“We want people to treat it as a cupboard that anybody can get in to,” she said. “That way, everybody gets to be a blessing.”

Buse, her father, and a small group of friends, family members and town officials installed the “blessing box” on Friday morning, filling it with cans and boxes of food as soon as it was standing. They formed a circle around it, held hands and briefly prayed afterward.

The idea is for people to fill the cupboard with nonperishable consumables – canned vegetables, boxes of dried food, cereal and the like – toiletries, household items, diapers … anything a family might need, but can’t afford for one reason or another. It doesn’t matter why. The box doesn’t judge, and neither does Buse.

“It’s really for anything that people may need,” Buse said.

It’s not a new concept; there are a number of communities, organizations and churches that have set up similar donation boxes. Buse was inspired when a story about a similar donation box was aired on the local television news.

“I said to myself, we could do that here,” she said. “We have a real need in our community.”

A recovering addict, now a decade sober, Buse said she’s lived through some periods in her life when addiction had robbed her of just about everything, including food. She had nothing, and by extension, her children had nothing.

“I had nothing for them to eat but frozen corn,” she said. “I wanted to do this so that maybe other kids whose parents are lost in addiction will have something to eat.

The town’s board of aldermen approved the installation of the box during their monthly meeting on Tuesday of last week. It was introduced to the board by alderman Amanda Brown Bridges.

At the time, the board discussed several possible locations for the box, but leaned heavily toward a spot behind town hall, where it wouldn’t be hidden, but not overt, either, in case a recipient might be embarrassed.

On Friday of that same week – Good Friday, as it happened – Buse and a small group of people were behind town hall, installing the blessing box.

According to Buse, the box has been built and ready to go for the past month. Although she’s already helped place similar boxes at both Shiloh Methodist and Shiloh Southern Baptist churches, the box installed outside Mantachie Town Hall was the first she had constructed.

“This was the first one we built,” she said, patting the top of the cupboard. “I was really just kidding around when I asked [my daddy] to build it. Then, boom, it was done.”

“It was always intended for Mantachie,” she said, adding that the process of confirming the box could be placed on town property put its installation behind those her father built afterward.

It was important to Buse, however, that Mantachie receive a “blessing box” that was unaffiliated with a specific church or denomination.

“This is where I wanted it to be, and where I know it will benefit people the most,” she said.

Similar boxes, she said, will be popping up in Centerville, Ozark, Ratliff and Eggville soon, if they haven’t already.

After it was standing and filled, and after it had been prayed over, Buse motioned toward one side of the blessing box.

“Did you see the other sign?” she asked, slight smile on her face. A second red sign, smaller than the first, was attached at the base of the cupboard. It was easy to miss, and would make little sense to anyone other than Buse and those who know her.

It reads, “So no child has nothing to eat besides frozen corn … ever again.”

