Mantachie officials nix police ride-along idea

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Mantachie officials briefly considered the logistics of allowing civilians to ride along with town police officers as they patrolled before agreeing the program simply wasn’t a good fit for the town.

Last week, the town’s board of aldermen spoke with Preston Pettigo, who requested permission to ride along with Mantachie police officers as they patrolled the town. He told the board he may be interested in becoming a police officer in the future and wanted a firsthand look at the job.

“You’re just wanting to observe?” asked alderman Matt Fennell.

Pettigo answered, “For now, yes.”

Police chief Mark Roberts elaborated on similar ride-along programs. He described such programs as watching what police officers do from the perspective, and relative safety, of the car. Were a call to come in while a civilian was riding, the officer would have to drop him off before responding. With a force as small as Mantachie’s, that could have a severe impact on response time.

The board seemed skeptical right off the bat, but wasn’t outright opposed to the idea. They did, however, have a number of questions about their culpability if Pettigo or any other participant were to be injured in such a venture.

“We’ll have to check the liability of anything like that,” said Mayor Jeff Butler.

Police chief Mark Roberts agreed, adding that while Mantachie officers rarely find themselves in life-or-death situations, risk is inherent in the job, and that danger could extend to whomever was riding along with them.

“It’s a good program, but anything can happen,” Roberts said of similar programs. “I’m sure other agencies have it. We’ve just never done it here.”

The board told Pettigo they’d have to consider the request and wanted to research the legality of it before deciding.

Aldermen later returned to the issue, after Pettigo had left, at which time they talked themselves out of the idea entirely.

The more he discussed it with the board, the more Roberts expressed doubts that such a program would work with a police force as small as Mantachie’s. At any given time, there is only one full-time officer on duty, patrolling the town.

“I don’t know if we’re not a little bit too small for it,” Roberts said. “In my opinion, we don’t really have the size to do the program.”

The board agreed. Alderman Wilton Cooper, a former Mantachie police officer himself, said Roberts and his fellow officers have enough on their plates without the additional distraction of a civilian passenger.

“I think we need to keep them concentrating on what they need to be concentrating on and not add more to their basket,” Cooper said.

Mantachie does have a reserve officer program for individuals seriously considering becoming full-time police officers. As part of that program, potential officers attend several training sessions and then essentially serve as unpaid, part-time backup officers. It allows both the town and would-be law enforcement official a dry run before commiting.

If Pettigo is serious about making law enforcement his career, that would be the way to go, town officials agreed.

“Let’s just keep going like we’re going then,” the mayor said. “Let’s not start this.”

