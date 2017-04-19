Professional speaker, beatboxer, survivor visits IAHS

By PAIGE SHEFFIELD

Special to The Times

In 2006, Scott Maloney was a senior in college who went out for a fun night. He came back to his dorm room intoxicated and found himself locked out. He realized his two options were to call security or jump from the window onto a tree branch then crawl into his room.

In his inebriated state, Maloney chose the second option. Little did he know that decision would change his life forever.

Maloney fell from the window and suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury, or TBI. His family was told to say their last goodbyes, because he was not going to live. However, due to the support of his family and his strong will to live, Maloney did survive.

Today, Maloney travels to schools all over the country and tells about how his mistakes have impacted his life. Last week, he traveled over 1,000 miles to Itawamba Agricultural High School to talk to the students before prom. During his speech “I Got Lucky,” Maloney stressed the importance of making good decisions. He encouraged student participation in his speech by asking questions and involving the one thing he considers the universal language, music. Through beatboxing and singing, he reminded the students that he was a regular man who faced unfortunate circumstances, but chose to grow from them and impact other’s lives.

During his stay in Fulton, Maloney also visited Itawamba’s Crossroads Ranch. Crossroads Ranch, which is in the process of being built, will be a home for high functioning disabled adults. He was able to meet and get to know Marcus, the founder’s son and someone who has also suffered a TBI. They bonded over their scars and their love of music, often challenging the other to “name that tune.” Marcus and his mother Renae Bennett were able to show Maloney around the Ranch and share their own story about how Marcus’ TBI has affected his life. At the end of the visit to Crossroads, Maloney left with a new friendship and story to pass on.

TBI is no longer the death sentence it was a few years ago. As both of these young men illustrate so well, through God’s grace and the dedication of a loving family, life’s song may have changed, but the music continues.

Paige Sheffield is student at Itawamba Agricultural High School.