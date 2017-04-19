The two Cliff Jarrells

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Cliff Jarrell is seated on a couch, quietly reflecting on his life in West Africa as his father, also Cliff Jarrell, gently dozes on a second couch across the room.

The two are remarkably alike in appearance and manner, save for a handful of decades between them. When the younger Cliff Jarrell speaks, it’s with the same soft tones and measured pace of the elder.

“It’s too short,” he says of his time in Fulton. He arrived the previous Friday and will head out again by the end of them month. It’s his first visit home in more than five years, and it is both fleeting and precious.

“It’ll be gone before long, but it’s a little chance to be at home with friends and family,” he says. “When I drove into Fulton, I just felt like I’d reached home.”

This is home, but also no longer home. Home would also be Africa, where Jarrell has lived for the past 24 years. Some 8,000 miles away from his father’s couch, Jarrell and his wife, Nkiruka run The Global Foundation for Orphan Children, a nonprofit home for orphaned children. In a 12-bedroom rental home, the couple cares for (currently) 41 orphaned children. The kids range in age from toddler to adult.

Jarrell Jr. described his distant home as chaotic, perpetually pandemonic.

“It’s a lot of confusion at high velocity,” he says with a soft laugh. “Lots of noise. Always something going on.”

Although he sets the beginning of his life in Africa in 1993, Jarrell Jr.’s work there began more than 20 years before that. When he was a young man, his family traveled to the continent as part of a mission trip. Jarrell Sr. was a pastor at the time, and frequently devoted his time to helping others.

“What an adventure that was for a teenage boy,” he says.

In March of 1993, Jarrell Jr. and his previous wife, now deceased, traveled to Africa to volunteer at a hospital. He was 36 at the time.

“We intended to stay two years,” he says. “It was never in my imagination, my plan, that we would have been here this long.”

Obviously, Jarrell Jr.’s plans changed, and said change arrived with a child. Not long after arriving in West Africa, an orphaned child was placed in the Jarrells’ care. It changed everything for the both of them.

“That became a new thread in our lives,” he says. “It was an unexpected event that led to a whole new chapter.”

Years later, that chapter continues. It’s the children that have tied Jarrell to Africa. They come to be a part of his family in various ways. Some were dropped on their doorsteps. Others were found, occasionally bloodied from some past trauma. Many had their mothers die during childbirth.

No matter how they get there, children are welcome in Jarrell’s home.

“They’re all our children,” he says. “In every way we can feel and understand.

“We’re just a family,” he continues. “That’s all we’ve ever been – a family who’s opened our doors to whomever needs help.”

Like most Christian missionaries, Jarrell Jr.’s orphanage is supported in large part, at least financially, by churches and other organizations here at home. While he’s here, Jarrell plans to report to all the various churches, organizations and individuals who have financially supported him and his efforts over the years. Although he sends out regular reports via email, he says these face-to-face visits add a personal touch and let these people see just how much good their money is doing.

Of course, it’s not just about money. Imagine the struggles of raising one or two children, multiplied many times over, many of whom come from tragic or traumatic backgrounds, or have physical disabilities.

“There are triumphs and tragedies. They’re part of the human condition,” Jarrell says. “You cry some. You get angry some. You laugh some. It’s all a part of the mix.”

Naturally, faith plays a huge part in helping the Jarrells through the tumultuous times.

“Our challenge is not to be fearful and anxious about how it’s all going to work,” Jarrell says. “We always try to find some solution to our problems.”

God, he says, provided a means for these children to arrive at their doorstep; He’ll provide for them as well.

Leaned back in his seat, Jarrell Jr. sighs while talking about his children. He’s only been a few days away from them, but the distance is painful.

It’s the catch-22 in calling two places home: It’s difficult to ever truly feel at home in either.

“When I’m over here, I’m worried about over there, and when I’m over there, I’m worried about over here,” he says.

Still, he knows it’s important to enjoy this time in Itawamba County, short-lived as it is. The elder Cliff Jarrell turned 84 last week, and the younger knows that the time he’ll be able to spend with his father is limited.

Jarrell Jr. says he knows he’s facing some difficult decisions about how to divide his time between his two homes, both of which he loves, in the very near future.

“I’ve lived longer in that one town than I’ve lived anywhere in my whole life,” he says, reflective.

When asked for his thoughts on his son’s work, Jarrell Sr. smiles.

“He’s done things that I never could have done,” the elder Jarrell says. “I’m not proud of him; I’m proud proud.”

From across the room, Jarrell Jr. says, “The things we do each day, we don’t realize their end effect.”

He was talking about the work his father did in Africa, the impact it had on the people there. He says he once met a man who remembered Jarrell Sr.’s visit from decades before. That man told Jarrell Jr. that his father’s visit inspired him to become a Christian. That moment, like so many that come day after day, changed the course of his life.

In a way, Jarrell Jr. might as well have been reflecting on his own childhood when he talked about cause and effect, the wave of dominoes tipping one into another until landing at some distant end point.

“The lessons taught to us as children really shape who we are as human beings,” he says. “If we had never gone to Africa, I don’t think I would have ever gone there.”

Jarrell Jr. pauses in thought, smiles. Even in the dim afternoon light, it’s easy to see it looks an awful lot like his father’s.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr