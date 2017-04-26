Bicentennial celebration kicks off this weekend

Itawamba County’s part in the state’s ongoing bicentennial celebration will kick off this Saturday, during Fulton’s Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival.

Beginning at 11 a.m. in Playgarden Park, local fourth graders will present “Mississippi Famous,” a program that highlights some of the state’s most beloved cultural icons. Similar to a “living wax museum,” students will don the trappings as a handful of Mississippi’s best known actors, authors, musicians, athletes and more and present visitors with a brief look into these individuals’ histories.

Following that program, at noon, the park will host an old-fashioned candidate speaking.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors will be able to drop by the corner of Gaither and Main streets to peruse the Symbols of Mississippi Art Show, featuring illustrations from some of Itawamba County schools’ most talented student artists. Also from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors will be able to drop by Main Street’s historic Cates-Gaither House to check out a turn-of-the-century pottery exhibit, featuring pottery historian Arlon Cox.

Once this weekend wraps up, the bicentennial celebration will continue in May with the ICC-hosted Celebrating Mississippi: An Evening of Reflection with MPB’s Walt Grayson as keynote speaker. Additional events are scheduled throughout the year, all of which will highlight Itawamba County’s role in the state’s history.