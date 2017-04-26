Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Fest returns this weekend

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Question: Do you like old-fashioned, toe-tapping bluegrass? What about the kind of blues traditionally found is smoky joints throughout the Deep South? And what about delicious, mouth-watering barbecue?

Guess what – your weekend is set.

This weekend marks the return of the now-annual Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival, a celebration of southern food and music in downtown Fulton.

Technically in its second year, although the city has hosted a downtown barbecue festival under different names for seven years at this point, the festival will see the return of two nights of live music, lots of games and other activities and, of course, plenty of barbecue.

Vendors will begin selling their wares Friday at 3 p.m. There will be a mix of different vendors selling handmade jewelry, candles and other crafts, offering a variety of fun games and, of course, catering to those who show up to a barbecue festival and expect a little pulled pork.

“Oh, you’ll be able to get barbecue,” said Fulton Chamber of Commerce Director Mary Sue Boggs with a laugh, rattling off a list of at least three barbecue vendors.

On Friday night, music will kick off at 5 p.m. with two-man Christian country group, Blacktop 45, followed an hour later by country rock group, Freddy Lynch & Legacy. At 7 p.m., local bluegrass group and Pickin’ in the Pines winner Tombigbee Divide will take the stage. Finally, at 8 p.m., Booneville-based five-piece Breaking Grass will cap off the evening with some traditional – but not too traditional – bluegrass.

On Saturday, downtown Fulton will turn blue with the smoky soul of some notable area blues musicians.

At 1:30 p.m., blues-duo Eric Stogner and Tim Floyd will kick things off, followed at 3 p.m by Fulton’s own Wes Sheffield and the Slowburners, fresh off the official release of their new video, “I Found a Lover.”

At 4:30 p.m., Fulton will welcome 17-year-old bluesman, Kingfish, who’s been making headlines for his skillful shredding on blues guitar. He’ll be followed by Tupelo-based rockers, Down South 78, at 6 p.m. Finally, at 7 p.m., Homemade Jamz Blues Band will send the crowds home with their ears still ringing with some traditional Mississippi hill country blues.

According to Boggs, there’s been an increased focus on music this year, with more and bigger bands taking the stage.

“We’re not totally focused on music, but I did want the music to be more of a focal point,” she said.

Would you like to see more concerts in Itawamba County? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Instead of placing bands in the Playgarden Park gazebo, musicians will be set up on a stage parked in front of city hall.

“We thought it would help the music bring everyone together,” Boggs said.

For those whose chosen form of artistic expression isn’t on-stage, but behind a grill, the city’s annual amateur barbecue competition will return this year. Cooking will start early Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. Teams will serve up three dishes for judging: chicken, ribs and butts. Cash prizes will go to the top three teams in each category, with the overall winner earning the title of “grand champion” and a check for $500.

Of course, the Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ is about more than just music … or food. Saturday will be filled with different events for attendees, including a 5K, motorcycle rally and cornhole tourney.

Registration for the 5K run, hosted by ICC, will begin at 8 a.m. with the race set to begin at 9 a.m. on Main Street.

For those who prefer to travel on two wheels rather than two feet, local motorcycle enthusiast group, The Itawamba Cruisers, will be hosting their annual 80-mile charity ride at 9:45 a.m. The Cruisers will also be hosting a car show in conjunction with their ride. Classic cars and trucks will be parked throughout the downtown area on Saturday.

New this year: A cornhole tournament.

For those unfamiliar with this game of kings, cornhole challenges players to toss small bean bags at a raised board with a hole in it. Points are scored for sinking the bag into the hole or landing on the platform. Usually, the game is played in several rounds.

Registration for the tourney will begin at 10 a.m. The tourney itself will begin at 11 a.m. in the Trustmark Bank parking lot.

Boggs said she’s hosted similar tournaments in the past, and they’ve always gone over well.

“We just thought this would be really fun,” she said.

There’s a $50 buy-in per two-person team. Cash prizes will be awarded for teams that rank in the top three spots.

Without a doubt, cornhole is a spectator sport. Stands will be set up near the tournament to accommodate those who want to cheer on their favorite bean bag-tossing teams.

Boggs said she’s expecting solid crowds both nights and all day Saturday. Thinking of the future, she plans to push for a bigger, better event each year.

“I see it growing,” she said of the festival. “We would like to get bigger name [bands] to come in the future, bigger headliners.”

Bigger headliners attract bigger crowds, and when it comes to barbecue, everybody knows more is better.

Friday, April 28

10 a.m. – Vendors may begin set up

3 p.m. – Food and Arts/Crafts Vendors ready to sell

5 -9 p.m. – Live music at Davis Ford Stage:

Blacktop 45 @ 5 p.m.

Freddy Lynch & Legacy @ 6 p.m.

Tombigbee Divide @ 7 p.m.

Breaking Glass @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 29