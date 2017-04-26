Countywide cleanup nets 4.5 tons of trash

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fewer people participated in this year’s countywide cleanup event, Keep Itawamba Beautiful, but did more good.

According to ICDC executive director Vaunita Martin, who organized the April 8 event, around 120 people participated in the event. That’s around 40 participants fewer than last year, she said, although she’s not at all disappointed with the turnout.

“For everything else that was going on that day … we still had a very decent turnout,” she said.

Still, that smaller crew managed to pick up nearly a half-ton more trash than last year’s.

“We had fewer people, but we picked up a whole lot more trash this year,” Martin said.

In total, participants picked up and bagged more than four-and-a-half-tons of roadside trash.

Just about every community in the county was represented, including but not limited to Tremont, Dorsey, Houston, Carolina, Pine Grove and Pleasant Grove.

In most of those communities, the cleanup crews were treated to lunch by their fellow community members.

“If you have food, people tend to participate,” Martin said with a grin. “Plus, that makes it more of a community event.”

Now in its second year, Keep Itawamba Beautiful is a localized version of the Great American Cleanup. Founded 18 years ago by Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s largest nonprofit community improvement organization, the Great American Cleanup provides free garbage bags to communities throughout the country and tasks people to fill them with every stray can, errant fast-food bag and discarded beer case they can find. Ostensibly, the goal is to pick up as much trash as possible, but at its heart, it’s all about creating a sense of pride in the community.

Martin considers the event an important step in economic development. Companies scouting an area for potential growth pay attention to cleanliness.

Asked if the event will definitely make a comeback next spring, Martin nodded.

“It has to, unfortunately,” she said. “It’s a necessity.”

With Mother Nature on their side, providing the crews with mild temperatures and sunny skies, Martin said they couldn’t have asked for more cooperative weather. It helped make a would-be chore a pleasant experience.

“It was a beautiful day,” Martin said.

It got more beautiful, too. About four-and-a-half tons more beautiful.