Fulton pays Three Rivers for work on gas line expansion

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton aldermen have, seemingly with some reluctance, made the first of what will be several payments to Three Rivers Planning and Development District for their work on the city’s gas line expansion into Fairview.

After some quiet contemplation, the board voted unanimously, last week, to pay the nonprofit $8,000 in administration fees for what’s being called the Natural Gas Improvement Project. That project will extend the city’s gas service into the Clay and Fairview areas covering Old Highway 25 North from Wilemon Road to C&W Trailers; Fairview Banner Road from Highway 25 to Mt. Gilead; Graham Road; Tucker Road; Mt. Pleasant Road to Dulaney Wilemon Road; the entirety of Dulaney Wilemon Road; Fairview Church Road; and Maxcy Drive.

These portions of Fairview are already within Fulton’s certified area. The city has just never expanded its gas services into that area.

The project will add 40 or so customers to the city’s natural gas service, the largest of which is Fairview Attendance Center.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $600,000, funded with a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Mississippi Development Authority.

The city will be handling much of the physical work in house. Administrative work, however, is being tackled by Three Rivers, hence the payment.

During last week’s meeting, city clerk Lisa Russell elaborated on the organization’s role.

“They’re doing a lot of things behind the scenes,” she said. “There are a lot of hoops we have to jump through, and they know what needs to be done and when it needs to be done.”

For instance, Three Rivers handled the environmental study that was required when it was discovered that both an endangered species of butterfly and a type of rare orchid had the potential to live there, although neither was discovered.

Despite Three Rivers’ work, the board was slow to jump on making the payment, but quick to question the details of it.

For instance, alderman Barry Childers asked if the payment would be a one time thing.

“Is that all we’re paying them?” he asked.

“No,” Russell answered. “There will be more. But they’ve done a lot of paperwork.”

Asked how much the total cost of Three Rivers’ work will be, Russell said the fee can’t exceed $40,000.

Like the rest of the project, Three Rivers’ fees are being covered by the CDBG grant, money the city already has in hand.

Despite what seemed like reluctance, the board did inevitably vote to pay Three Rivers.